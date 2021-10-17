CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

9 Free Spooky Indie Video Games You Should Check Out

By Nicola Kapron
cogconnected.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreepy Indie Games Guaranteed to Send Chills Down Your Spine. With Halloween almost upon us and the spooky season well underway, now is the perfect time to settle down with a grab-bag of short, free indie horror games and give yourself a good scare. This week, we’re giving you guys an...

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

We Know the Spooky Halloween Nail Art You Should Try This Year

The moment you've been waiting for is here — that's right, it's spooky season. And we're already thinking about the coolest Halloween nail art to do. But with so many options to choose from, we've decided to use astrology to help us pair things down. After all, your zodiac sign can help decode the look that vibes with your personality. Plus, Halloween is the best time to go all out with your nail art choices.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GAMINGbible

'Resident Evil Village' Is Free To Check Out For PlayStation Users Right Now

Resident Evil Village, one of the best games of 2021 and a stunning survival horror experience, is currently free for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users to check out. It’s been an incredibly long year, so you’d totally be forgiven for forgetting to consider Resident Evil Village as a 2021 Game Of The Year contender. Heck, I thought it came out in 2020 and had to lie down when I realised it actually launched back in April this year.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Check Out Apex Legends' Spooky New Halloween Skin For Revenant

The robotic Apex Legends character Revenant already looks somewhat scary--his nickname is "Synthetic Nightmare," after all--but he's getting even spookier with a Halloween skin coming to the game this week. Not content to let Revenant simply be a murderous robot, Respawn is turning the character into a lanky, furry cyborg-werewolf...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Vudu arrives on the Oculus Quest 2 so you can check out 'Free Guy'

The Vudu streaming service is launching available on Oculus VR headsets. Oculus owners can rent or buy more than 200,000 titles, including "Free Guy," which makes its debut on Vudu. The Vudu app can be downloaded now on Oculus Quest 1 or 2 headsets. Oculus Quest 2 owners now have...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Kojima
thenerdstash.com

15 Craziest Crossover Game Series You Shouldn’t Miss Out On

It’s easy to see how people, both hardcore and casual gamers alike, can love crossover game series. Just like how kids like to bash their Power Rangers and G.I. Joe toys together, crossover games pretty much let you experience your wildest fanfics by bringing two (or more) different fandoms together under the same roof. Considering there are many games like this on the market, let’s list the 15 best crossover games you can get your hands on, from the ones that merged fewer franchises to the biggest celebration title yet.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Spooky YouTube Channels To Check Out This Halloween

Who says you have to go out to celebrate the scariest time of year?! Ghouls and goblins, the darkest depths of YouTube hold some frightening content perfect for the Halloween season. Check out some of our favorite spooky YouTube channels to startle, scare and surprise with our best Halloween YouTube channel selections!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
geekculture.co

5 Free Indie Horror Games To Get Your Heart Pumping For Halloween 2021

It’s spooky season, which means it’s time for horror games galore! There’s no perfect time to load up some horror games and get the jitters that’ll keep us up at night. These picks will be no ‘horror’ games that bless you with a pump-action shotgun, instead, these are indie horror games designed to lodge themselves into the darkest corner of the cellar in your heart.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indie Games#Video Game#Horror Games#Adventure Game#Gamer#P T#Unreal Pt#Morfosi Fans
cogconnected.com

Minecraft’s Deep Dark Delayed Yet Again

The road to Minecraft’s Caves And Cliffs Update has been a fairly rocky one so far – originally scheduled to launch earlier this year, the update was set to re-imagine Minecraft’s underground experience, adding new creatures, plants, blocks and biomes to the game It was announced a while ago that the update would be split into two parts – 1.17 and 1.18. 1.17 is out already, bringing with it goats, glow squids and Minecraft’s new best mob, axolotls, along with a slew of new plants and block types. 1.18 was set to include three new biomes: Lush Caves, Dripstone Caves and the Deep Dark – however, in the run-up to 1.18’s release, it’s been announced that the Deep Dark won’t be included.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Inscryption Review – Delicious Genre-Blending Retro Horror

Once upon a time, game developer Daniel Mullins put together a short, rough game prototype called Sacrifices Must Be Made for a game jam. Its combination of charmingly rough graphics, a creative card game, and a deeply disturbing psychological horror story that was slowly revealed over the course of the game won hearts around the world. Now, Mullins is ready to unleash Inscryption, a massively expanded version of Sacrifices Must Be Made with enhanced graphics, revamped mechanics, and what may be an even darker storyline than the original. But can this new version step out of the shadow of its predecessor? As it turns out, yeah, it really can. Sacrifices Must Be Made has a special place in my cold, dead heart, but Inscryption is something truly special. Also, absolutely terrifying.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

All Hallows’ Dreams: Ghost Train Now Available On PlayStation 4

All Hallows’ Dreams: Ghost Train Is Now Available On The PlayStation 4. Media Molecule is a studio based in the United Kingdom who let their creativity reign free as they create intimate, unique adventures for gamers. Some of their projects include LittleBigPlanet and LittleBigPlanet 2. The company has also been working on Dreams for the PlayStation 4, the next generation’s way to play, create and share interesting and new experiences. Media Molecule have announced that All Hallows’ Dreams: Ghost Train is now available on the PlayStation 4, as fans enjoy Halloween in style.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Elden Ring Gameplay Leaked With Plenty of New Information

Fans who have been following FromSoftware’s new IP “Elden Ring” from the start back in June 2019 have been craving some more details, let alone actual gameplay. Thanks to leakers, we finally have some tangible footage. A build of the game that is a few weeks old is seen running...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Halloween
VentureBeat

Epic Games partners with indie studios Eyes Out and Spry Fox

Epic Games today announced it’ll be partnering with two indie studios and will publish their upcoming games. These two are Spry Fox and the new studio Eyes Out. Cory Davis and Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck co-founded Eyes Out this year. The studio is reportedly working on a multiplatform single-player horror game. Eyes Out created the game after it received an Epic Mega Grant. Davis told GamesBeat in an interview: “The thing I appreciate the most in collaborating with Epic is the fact that we are afforded the creative freedom to create the exact thing that we’ve been dreaming of. When the developer holds that power it invites a different approach to every aspect of the project.”
BUSINESS
cogconnected.com

Grow: Song of the Evertree Gives Me Some Serious Animal Crossing Vibes

Grow: Song of the Evertree is the recent offering by Australian game developer, Prideful Sloth. This is a studio that places a premium on marrying narrative storytelling with detailed world building. Their previous game, the well received Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles, is a showcase of those values. Both games contain beautiful worlds for players to explore and experience. The target release date for Grow is November 16, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Minecraft’s Java Edition and Bedrock Edition Heads To Xbox GamePass

Minecraft: Java Edition and Bedrock Edition Are Coming To The Xbox Game Pass For PC. The Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that allows players to access tons of popular and indie games on Xbox, Cloud and PC. It is clear that the initiative is important to Microsoft, as recently, Back 4 Blood, Destiny expansions and more were added to the service. These are recently released and high quality video games. Fans have also noted their appreciation for the service. It has been announced that Minecraft: Java Version and Minecraft: Bedrock Version will be hitting the service sometime in November.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition, Collector’s Edition For Xbox

Kinda Surprised They Didn’t Call It “Oddhanced Oddition”. Oddworld Inhabitants’ long awaited remake of Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus came out earlier this year. It launched on PC, PS4, PS5 exclusively, but we were told it would also come to Xbox at some point. Earlier today, Microids announced that Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Actually Looks Awesome in New Trailer

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One brings the great detective to the Mediterranean and tasks him with exploring the dangerous island of Cordona, uncovering its dirty secrets, and seeking the truth about his mother’s death. Needless to say, the game will involve a lot of detective work, and developer Frogwares has recently unveiled some of the mechanics behind the title’s investigation system.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

One of 2021's best PC indie games is out now on mobile

If you're the kind of gamer who loves tinkering away for hours on end in creative games like Minecraft or Cities Skylines, you might want to give Townscaper a look. This cute indie town builder released on Steam back in August 2021, but the game has just launched for iOS and Android devices worldwide.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy