9 Free Spooky Indie Video Games You Should Check Out

Once upon a time, game developer Daniel Mullins put together a short, rough game prototype called Sacrifices Must Be Made for a game jam. Its combination of charmingly rough graphics, a creative card game, and a deeply disturbing psychological horror story that was slowly revealed over the course of the game won hearts around the world. Now, Mullins is ready to unleash Inscryption, a massively expanded version of Sacrifices Must Be Made with enhanced graphics, revamped mechanics, and what may be an even darker storyline than the original. But can this new version step out of the shadow of its predecessor? As it turns out, yeah, it really can. Sacrifices Must Be Made has a special place in my cold, dead heart, but Inscryption is something truly special. Also, absolutely terrifying.

