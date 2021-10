Humans began using tobacco at least 12,300 years ago, shows new evidence gathered by scientists from the interiors of north America.Four charred seeds of a wild tobacco plant were found in the remnants of a hearth built by the early inhabitants in Utah’s Great Salt Lake desert, according to a study published on Monday in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.The species of tobacco found was of the wild variety Nicotiana attenuate, that still grows in the area today.“This species was never domesticated but is used by indigenous people in the region to this day,” archaeologist Daron Duke of the Far...

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO