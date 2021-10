The court will consider the legality of the law on Nov. 1. The highly unusual court action is an indication of deep internal splits within the court. The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review a controversial Texas abortion law. On November 1, it will consider the unusual way Texas enforces it and whether the Department of Justice has the right to sue to block it. But the court refused to put a hold on the law until then. Joining us now to talk about all of this is NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg.

