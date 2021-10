Netflix estimates that Squid Game will create almost $900 million in value for the company, which is nearly 40 times the amount the show cost to produce. According to an internal Netflix document seen by Bloomberg, the South Korean survival drama has generated $891.1 million in "impact value," which is a metric the company uses to assess the performance from individual shows, including the likes of Bridgerton which was the streaming service's most-watched series launch before Squid Game knocked it off its perch.

