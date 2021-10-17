CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Cheap Foods that Can Help You to Speed Up Weight Loss Program

Cover picture for the articleNot only exercising regularly, losing weight needs to be balanced with a healthy...

Woman's World

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
Woman's World

This Tasty Bread Is Better Than Wheat if You Want to Lose Weight and Shed Body Fat

A life without carbs is one that’s hard to imagine, especially if you’re a bread lover like me always reaching for another slice. Luckily, in recent years we’ve learned that bread is not the enemy, if you’re opting for the brown variety. Wheat has long been the go-to alternative to white bread, but we just learned there’s an even healthier option that reigns supreme. New research reveals that rye-based foods including bread are a better choice for weight loss than those made with refined wheat.
Doctors Say You Should Be Eating These High-Fiber Foods Every Day Over 40--They Speed Up Weight Loss

If you saw a label for a food or supplement and it promised to “reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer, diabetes, control your appetite and lower your cholesterol,” you would buy it immediately, right? Well, that’s fiber! Adding fiber-rich foods to your diet is one of the best things you can do to live a longer, healthier life, doctors say. And, not to mention, the undeniable weight loss benefits. A study conducted at the US Department of Agriculture’s Human Nutrition Research Center determined that women who double their fiber intake from 12 to 24 grams per cut cut their calorie absorption by 90 calories daily. That would be a 9.4 pound weight loss in a year! Increasing your fiber intake becomes increasingly important as we age.
10 Alternative Exercises to Build Muscle and Transform your Upper Body

The following 10 movements are alternative exercises are all functional bodybuilding movements, working to achieve both aesthetics and performance. Want to look good and move well? Functional Bodybuilding is an approach to training that can be used a little or a lot to increase strength, correct imbalances, improve movement quality, and help you gain comfort and confidence in a variety of positions, without sacrificing aesthetics.
Woman's World

Eating More of This Type of Food for Breakfast May Be the Key to Losing Weight

Kickstarting a weight loss journey is a tricky business. Diets can feel like temporary solutions because they are often strict and hard to follow. By building up healthy habits over time, however, you may be able to create consistency in your food choices. This can result in consistent weight loss at a healthy rate. So, what food habits should you try out first? According to research, it’s very important to eat a high protein breakfast.
EatThis

5 Major Dangers of Visceral Fat—And How You Can Lose It

Over a third of Americans are obese or overweight. According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 61 percent of Americans had unwanted weight changes during the pandemic. Being isolated for over a year did not help people's weight loss or fat-burn goals. While fat cells are crucial for maintaining a healthy body, there is unhealthy fat: subcutaneous and visceral. Subcutaneous fat is noticeable fat resting just underneath the skin, the kind you can pinch. Primarily found in the abdominal area, visceral fat is the type you cannot grab or hold. It hides in the abdomen, surrounding the liver, stomach, and intestines, filling the spaces between these organs. Someone can have a flat stomach with high concentrations of visceral fat deep in their abdomen, making it dangerous in high volumes. Here are five ways it harms your body. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Knowridge Science Report

This weight-loss drug can help protect heart, reduce body fat

In a recent study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, researchers found a commonly prescribed weight-loss drug called liraglutide could benefit heart health. In people who are overweight or have obesity combined with high heart risk, once-daily liraglutide combined with lifestyle interventions effectively lowered two types of fat that have been linked to heart problems: visceral fat (belly fat) and ectopic fat.
EatThis

The #1 Drink for Faster Weight Loss, Says Dietitian

You already know that water, pure, unadulterated H2O, is the best beverage on the planet for good health and for weight loss, too. One of the ways water supports weight loss is by satisfying your appetite. Since the same part of your brain interprets both hunger and thirst signals, it's easy for your brain to mix up those feelings and make you confuse hunger for thirst.
FIRST For Women

The Tasty Fall Veggie Can Help You Lose Weight, Lower Blood Pressure, and Boost Bone Health

Spaghetti squash is impossible to miss whenever we’re browsing the produce section at the grocery store. The big, bright yellow squash always stands out, but it can seem daunting to grab. Now that it’s fall, though, it’s the perfect time to bite the bullet and put one in your cart. Not only is it super tasty, it’s packed with a plethora of health benefits.
SheFinds

4 Lean Proteins That Speed Up Your Metabolism For Fast Weight Loss: Fish, Yogurt, More

Meal planning for weight loss doesn’t always seem straight-forward. With some diets emphasizing high-fiber foods, and others cutting out carbohydrates altogether, it can be perplexing to know *exactly* what to put in your body for breakfast, lunch and dinner if you’re trying to lose weight. Just tell me what to eat! you say? You got it. We spoke to leading weight loss physician Dr. Amy Lee about the best lean proteins you can plan your every meal around for safe and effective fat loss. Focusing on complete proteins, aka foods with the nine essential amino acids that our bodies cannot produce on their own, as well as basic foods you can work into a variety of recipes, Dr. Lee outlines exactly what you can eat this week to drop pounds.
shefinds

The Healthy Carb You Should Have Every Morning To Burn Calories And Supercharge Your Metabolism

Carbohydrates may have a bad reputation for causing weight gain and halting success in your wellness journey, but the reality is that this macronutrient is essential to achieving your goals and may even make it easier to create a calorie deficit over time. Frequently eliminated from the diets of those looking to lose weight, depending on the variation you choose, carbs are actually the best source of energy for your body when it comes to feeling alert throughout the day.
Inverse

Can fasting be good for you? Two studies reveal how it changes the body

Researchers studying calorie restriction and intermittent fasting agree that how we eat — or don’t eat — can affect our longevity. Among those same researchers, however, is debate over which practice is actually responsible for the well-documented health benefits. Studies, mostly in animals, have linked molecular, metabolic, and antiaging benefits...
