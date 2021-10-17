CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

France Commemorates the 1961 Massacre of Algerians in Paris

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — Hundreds of people, including Algerian protesters and their descendants, on Sunday commemorated the 60th anniversary of a bloody police crackdown in Paris during the final year of Algeria's independence war with its colonial power. The tribute march was organized in Paris to honor the victims of...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

France pays tribute to teacher beheaded by radical Islamist

French schools on Friday were paying tribute to a teacher beheaded by a radical Islamist last year after he showed caricatures of the prophet of Islam to his class.Samuel Paty, a history and geography teacher, was murdered on Oct. 16 last year near his school in a northwest Paris suburb by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin who had become radicalized. The attacker was in turn shot dead by police.The two-day national homage includes a minute of silence to be held in schools on Friday, with teachers to organize a discussion in classes with students around the memory of Paty....
EUROPE
streetartnews.net

“Giant Doll” and “Nature Morte” by Ludo in Paris, France

Street artist Ludo just finished two murals in Paris, France. “Giant Doll” features the animatronic doll from Netflix hit series Squid Game with armed angels on both the doll’s sides. While “Nature Morte” features Ludo’s iconic imagery of and arrow + tulip hybrid shot through a skull. Most of Ludo’s...
DESIGN
US News and World Report

Three Algerian Migrants Killed by Train in Southern France

PARIS (Reuters) -A train killed three Algerian migrants in southwestern France who were lying on the tracks and seriously injured a fourth, police said on Tuesday. Four migrants had been on the train tracks near Saint-Jean-de-Luz at around 5 a.m. CET (0300 GMT) when they were hit by a train travelling to Bordeaux. Three died instantly, while another is seriously hurt, a police officer said, adding that it was not clear why they were lying on the tracks.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Algerian President Demands 'Total Respect' From France

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday demanded France's "total respect", following a row over visas and critical comments from Paris about the North African country. Last weekend, Algeria recalled its ambassador from Paris and banned French military planes from its airspace, which France regularly uses to reach its forces battling...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maurice Papon
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IBTimes

Macron Marks 60 Years Since Paris Algeria Protest Massacre

President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday will become the first French head of state to take part in commemorations of the massacre by Paris police of protesters at a rally 60 years ago against France's rule in its then-colony Algeria. The events of October 17, 1961 were covered up for decades...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Hungary: Thousands of Orban supporters march across Budapest

Thousands of supporters of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing government marched in Budapest on Saturday in a demonstration of unity behind the populist leader's contentious policies. The rally was dubbed a “Peace March” and participants gathered along the western bank of the Danube River and departed across Liberty Bridge, winding through downtown Budapest toward the site of a rare public speech to be delivered by Orban later in the day. The march was organized by nongovernmental organization Civil Unity Forum, an active promoter of the policies of Orban's Fidesz party, which has dominated Hungary's parliament with...
PROTESTS
AFP

Deadly clashes as banned Pakistan party continues protest

A radical Islamist party on Saturday said seven of its supporters have died in clashes with authorities in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore after two police officers were killed in the unrest. Police in Lahore would not comment on the claim, but on Friday night said two of its officers had died.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Crimes Against Humanity#Marseille#Protest Riot#Algerians#Ap#Fln#Frenchman#Jews#The Associated Press
The Independent

Islamists suspend march under agreement with Pakistan govt

A radical Islamist party agreed Sunday to suspend for three days its march of thousands toward the capital Islamabad after Pakistan agreed to drop pending charges against the party's leader. Party supporters Saturday departed the eastern city of Lahore clashing for a second straight day with police who lobbed tear gas into the crowd. The group began its journey a day earlier with the goal of reaching Islamabad to pressure the government to release Saad Rizvi, head of the Islamist Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party. Rizvi was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over the publication of caricatures of...
PROTESTS
Daily Beast

Another Team of Alleged Russian Assassins Caught Overseas

Four Russians have been thrown behind bars in Turkey for allegedly plotting attacks on Chechen dissidents and engaging in “political and military espionage” in the country. The men were first arrested on Oct. 8 in the popular resort city of Antalya, and an Istanbul court on Thursday ruled to keep...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Protests
Daily Beast

Alarm Over Queen Elizabeth’s Health Reveals a Harsh Royal Truth

Now that it has been revealed—24 hours after the event—that Queen Elizabeth II has spent a night in hospital and was not, as the palace press corps were informed, “resting” at Windsor Castle, there are complaints that, once again, the messaging is bad and making the situation worse. For sure,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

German parties aim to have new chancellor in early December

The three parties that hope to form Germany's new government said Thursday they aim to have the country's next chancellor in place in early December, but acknowledged that they face a complex task.The center-left Social Democrats environmentalist Greens and pro-business Free Democrats opened formal coalition talks following a preliminary deal last week, which set out their priorities but left many open questions. If the negotiations succeed, the new government will send outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Union bloc into opposition after 16 years at the helm. Her successor will be Olaf Scholz who propelled the...
POLITICS
Reuters

Three Pakistani police killed in clashes with banned Islamists

LAHORE, Pakistan, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Three Pakistani police were killed in clashes on Friday with demonstrators from a banned Islamist group who rallied to demand the release of their leader and the expulsion of the French ambassador over cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed. The officers were hit by a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former Greek PM Papandreou seeks political comeback

Former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou says he will seek the leadership of the once-powerful Socialist party founded by his father, the late politician Andreas Papandreou, in an effort to revive its popularity that plummeted during a recent financial crisis.“I have decided to run for the leadership of the movement and I will contribute with all my strength to make it strong again,” Papandreou, 69, said late Wednesday in a message recorded for television.“The citizens and the country need a new change and the democratic movement must grow again.”Papandreou served as prime minister for just over two years in 2009-2011,...
POLITICS
AFP

Sudan's mass protests back civilian rule but army remains strong

Mass protests in Sudan show strong support for a civilian-led democracy, but analysts warn street demonstrations may have little impact on powerful factions pushing a return to military rule. "The protests were an explicit rejection of the prospect of a military rule, and an emphasis that the transition to civilian rule remains the goal," Sudanese analyst Othman Mirghani told AFP. But, "despite their size, they have little impact on the political reality at play," he added.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Campaigners stage climate protests across continents

Environmental campaigners staged protests on several continents Friday to press their demands for more government action to curb global warming ahead of the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow Protesters rallied in Uganda, Bangladesh India and Germany to call for measures that prevent dangerous levels of warming and take account of the plight of the world's poorest, who are particularly hard-hit by climate change.Thousands of mostly young people rallied at Berlin s iconic Brandenburg Gate, with many carrying banners calling on the next German government to place greater emphasis on tackling climate change.Three parties, including the environmentalist Greens, are negotiating to form a coalition government following the Sept. 26 election that saw outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Union bloc come second.The Union bloc is not part of those talks, though Merkel is expected to attend the U.N. climate talks next month in her role as head of a caretaker government.___Follow AP’s climate coverage at http://apnews.com/hub/climate
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Italy's Salvini slams migrant trial, Richard Gere to testify

Italy's former interior minister and far-right leader Matteo Salvini went on trial Saturday for allegedly illegally blocking over 100 migrants in dire sanitary conditions from disembarking from a rescue ship. On the opening day of the trial in Palermo, Judge Roberto Murgia said all the witnesses submitted by the parties would be allowed to testify, including US actor Richard Gere -- who made a humanitarian visit to the ship -- and Italy's former prime minister Giuseppe Conte. Salvini, the leader of the far-right League party who is known for an "Italians first" policy, is charged with kidnapping and abuse of office for using his position as interior minister to detain the 147 migrants at sea in August 2019. The hearing was largely procedural and lasted less than three hours before Murgia set the next hearing for December 17.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy