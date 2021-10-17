CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Agents for Liverpool target Adeyemi in Germany for Bayern Munich talks

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe agents of RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi are in Germany this weekend for talks with Bayern Munich. Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski tribute to Man City boss Guardiola

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has paid tribute to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. Lewandowski worked with Guardiola at Bayern. He told Marca: “Guardiola taught me to look at football differently. To understand movement, tactics, how to use it in the game. After working with him, I think differently in football, because I see football from the side, from a different angle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Bayern Munich enters the race for exciting Juventus target

Aurelien Tchouameni is a target of Juventus, but several European clubs also want to sign him and they will ensure that he doesn’t go to Turin. The latest to be linked with a move for him is Bayern Munich, with the Germans looking for a replacement for Corentin Tolisso. Tolisso...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karim Adeyemi
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Niklas Sule keeping all options open

During the first two months of the new campaign, Bayern Munich enjoyed terrific results on the pitch. Meanwhile, the club has been working off the pitch to make sure that they have a strong squad to achieve success in the present and future. Die Roten has managed to extend contracts...
PREMIER LEAGUE
abc17news.com

Leverkusen hosts Bayern Munich as top 2 meet in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen will be aiming to maintain its Bundesliga challenge longer than it did the last time it hosted Bayern Munich. The teams are level on points at the top of the league going into Sunday’s match. Leverkusen’s start to the season is giving grounds for optimism under coach Gerardo Seoane. But it was a similar story last year. Leverkusen was unbeaten and at the top of the Bundesliga until Bayern won 2-1 in December. Bayern went on to claim a record-extending ninth consecutive title. Leverkusen slumped and eventually finished sixth. Defender Jonathan Tah says it will be different this time.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Liverpool ponder swap bid for RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi

Liverpool are considering a swap bid for RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi. Sky Deutschland says the forward is widely expected to leave Salzburg before the start of next season and is reportedly on Liverpool's radar ahead of the January transfer window. The Reds could be forced to shell out around...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Bayern Munich#Rb Salzburg#Borussia Dortmund#Sky Deutschland#Tribal Football
90min.com

Robert Lewandowski addresses Ballon d'Or chances & Bayern Munich future

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has admitted he would take great pride from winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or following a stellar two years that have consisted of relentless goalscoring. The 33-year-old has operated at the highest level of the game for well over a decade, tearing Bundesliga and Champions League...
SOCCER
BBC

MOTDx: Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala explains why he chose Germany over England

Bayern Munich's 18-year-old midfielder Jamal Musiala shows MOTDx around the German giants' training ground and charts his career path, from being talent spotted in Southampton, to playing for Germany at Euro 2020. Watch more with Jamal Musiala on MOTDx, streaming on BBC iPlayer from 18:30 BST on Thursdayy, 14 October.
SOCCER
FanSided

Manchester City plot swoop for Bayern Munich midfield maestro

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester City are interested in signing Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich next summer. Joshua Kimmich, 26, joined Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig in 2015 and has since gone on to become one of the best midfielders in the world. During his early days at Bayern Munich under then-manager Pep Guardiola, he initially started as a right-back but with time, experience and quality he has developed into a top defensive midfielder, racking up an eye-catching 33 goals and 75 assists in 272 appearances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer keen to sign contract extension

The squad planning is in full effect at Bayern Munich even after the end of the transfer window last month. The defending German champions are keen on securing the futures of important players, which will allow them to enjoy success in the present and future. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka...
SOCCER
LFCTransferRoom

Report: AC Milan, Inter Milan, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund Join the Race for Liverpool Target Karim Adeyemi

Liverpool target Karim Adeyemi is a wanted many clubs around Europe currently. AC Milan and Inter Milan are the most recent clubs to show interest in the youngster. Adeyemi is one of the hottest German prospects currently. The 19-year-old has played 10 games in the Austrian Bundesliga with RB Salzburg, scoring eight goals and getting one assist.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester City are a 'possible destination for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, the superstar's agent believes' - with veteran targeting four more years at the top in boost to Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are a 'possible destination' for mercurial Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, his agent has reportedly claimed. Pep Guardiola's pursuit of a new frontman during the recent summer window was well documented, with City's chase for Tottenham ace Harry Kane falling short. Lewandowski was another name rumoured to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Bayern Munich display dominance against Leverkusen

As the ball went out of play around the 40th minute, the substitution board was held up, Josip Stanišić was introduced into the game as Alphonso Davies stepped away with no overt sign of injury; the most justifiable explanation stands to be his brilliant albeit arduous displays for the Canadian National Team during the international break. He had been relentless on the night during his relatively shorter shift, bombing forward as an aid for Leroy Sane on the left for Bayern Munich while also making crucial tackles on the defensive end. 40 minutes in, the job was done. Serge Gnabry had just pierced through a frozen Leverkusen backline to score the fifth with no answer from the opposition.
SOCCER
90min.com

Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs Bayer Leverkusen - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich face their toughest game of their Bundesliga campaign so far on Sunday, facing off against a Bayer Leverkusen team that are level on points with them at the top of the table. Julian Nagelsmann's side go into the top of the table clash off the back of their...
UEFA
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Josip Stanisic rewarded for rapid development

Bayern Munich has enjoyed great success in terms of having one young breakthrough player in the last couple of seasons. Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies have been the young stars in 2019/20 and 2020/21, respectively. Die Roten has been terrific in terms of managing the playing time of both players and improve them as first-team players.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy