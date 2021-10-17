Agents for Liverpool target Adeyemi in Germany for Bayern Munich talks

As the ball went out of play around the 40th minute, the substitution board was held up, Josip Stanišić was introduced into the game as Alphonso Davies stepped away with no overt sign of injury; the most justifiable explanation stands to be his brilliant albeit arduous displays for the Canadian National Team during the international break. He had been relentless on the night during his relatively shorter shift, bombing forward as an aid for Leroy Sane on the left for Bayern Munich while also making crucial tackles on the defensive end. 40 minutes in, the job was done. Serge Gnabry had just pierced through a frozen Leverkusen backline to score the fifth with no answer from the opposition.

