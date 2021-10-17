Agents for Liverpool target Adeyemi in Germany for Bayern Munich talks

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester City are interested in signing Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich next summer. Joshua Kimmich, 26, joined Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig in 2015 and has since gone on to become one of the best midfielders in the world. During his early days at Bayern Munich under then-manager Pep Guardiola, he initially started as a right-back but with time, experience and quality he has developed into a top defensive midfielder, racking up an eye-catching 33 goals and 75 assists in 272 appearances.
