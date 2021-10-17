CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father of suspect in UK lawmaker's slaying is 'traumatized'

By SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

LONDON (AP) — The father of a man held for the fatal stabbing of a British...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

BBC

Two found guilty of killing that sparked gang feud

Two gang members men have been found guilty of killing a man whose death sparked a feud that led to the shooting of "gentle giant" Chad Gordon. Jemal Ebrahim, 23, died after he was stabbed in the leg in Edgecot Grove, Tottenham, on 13 May 2020. His death led to...
David Amess
fox46.com

UK counterterror officers lead probe in lawmaker’s slaying

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England (AP) — A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, an attack that united Britain’s fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Police said that counterterrorism officers were leading...
Washington Post

After lawmaker’s slaying, British media outlets name suspect as possible terrorism links are probed

LONDON — The man arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing a long-serving British lawmaker has been identified as Ali Harbi Ali, according to several British media outlets. David Amess, 69, who represented Southend West in Essex for the ruling Conservative Party, was attacked Friday while meeting with constituents in a church building in his home district, about 40 miles east of London.
arcamax.com

UK lawmaker's murder called terrorism as safety review is ordered

LONDON — U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel ordered a review of police security for members of Parliament after Conservative member of Parliament David Amess was fatally stabbed at a meeting in his constituency. The attack revives questions about the safety of lawmakers meeting face-to-face with residents in their districts, usually...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli leaders mourn UK lawmaker killed in suspected terror attack

Israeli leaders from across the political spectrum sent their condolences to the family of British lawmaker Sir David Amess on Saturday, following his murder the day before in what is believed to have been an Islamist terror attack. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that Amess was...
AFP

Man, 25, in dock over murder of UK MP David Amess

A 25-year-old man appeared in court on Thursday charged with the murder of British MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death last week in what lawyers said was an attack with a "terrorist connection". Ali Harbi Ali, who was arrested at the scene of the killing in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, last Friday, also faces a separate charge of preparing acts of terrorism. He appeared in court in central London wearing a grey tracksuit and thick-rimmed glasses, speaking only to confirm his name, age and address at the 13-minute hearing. Ali, from north London, was remanded in custody until an administrative hearing at the Central Criminal Court, the Old Bailey, on Friday.
Metro International

UK’s Johnson to lead tributes to slain lawmaker Amess

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead tributes on Monday to David Amess, a veteran lawmaker stabbed to death while meeting constituency voters in an attack that has heightened concern about politicians’ safety. Amess, 69, was knifed to death at a church on Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, east...
