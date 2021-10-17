Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

The UK has recorded nearly 50,000 new coronavirus infections, marking the largest daily rise since lockdown rules ended in England three months ago.For the sixth consecutive day, more than 40,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported, amounting to 49,156 new infections tallied on Monday.Hours earlier, Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said Downing Street was keeping a “very close watch” on the figures, but suggested levels of cases, hospitalisations and deaths were “still broadly in line with” government modelling, adding: “We always knew the coming months would be challenging”.Despite intensifying talk of an early NHS winter crisis, No 10 insisted that...
Comments / 0