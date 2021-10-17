CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SeatGeek and Billy Beane’s SPAC Agree to a $1.35B Merger

By Liam Killingstad
Front Office Sports
 7 days ago
SeatGeek announced Wednesday that it’s reached a definitive agreement to go public via SPAC. Its public markets partner? RedBall Acquisition Corp. The combined entity will be valued at $1.35 billion and the transaction comes on the heels of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner and hedge fund manager Jamie Dinan announcing his $250 million...

