Just 36 hours before the Minnesota Wild start their season, the team has announced what company’s logo will be on the side of their helmet for the next few years. The Wild will be having the Toyota Motors logo on both their home and road helmets, with the latter opting for a red emblem and the former, white. Toyota is also the official automotive sponsor of the team, and has been since 2006, so there was a natural and existing connection there.

HOCKEY ・ 9 DAYS AGO