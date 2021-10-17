CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

People Discuss Jobs That Would Be Turnoffs On The First Date

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dating is quite the challenge. Everything might be going smoothly, but then they do or say one thing, and suddenly...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Trojan

Panel discusses toxic dating behaviors

Content warning: This article contains references of sexual violence. Panelists discussed the “red and green flags” of relationship behaviors to help people understand the components of maintaining a healthy and consensual relationship at a virtual event Wednesday. Hosted by USC Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention and Services, the event, titled...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Place for a First Date

It can sure feel like the end of the world lately, so we all need to be wise about whom we take on as a partner. Your new boo might be someone you’ll need to lock down with for months or expect to guard the children while you go out to Costco and hunt for toilet paper. In situations like these, the best match for you is generally someone completely unlike you. So if you’re dumb, find someone smart. If you panic under pressure, find someone who can keep a cool head. And if you’re physically weak, find someone who can open your jar of pandemic pickles. When you find someone smart, you’ll usually know right away. But if you’re not sure if your new potential partner is strong, take them to Upper Limits Indoor Rock Climbing Gym (multiple locations, including 326 South 21st Street; 314-241-7625), strap them in and see what they can do. If they can’t support their body weight with their fingertips, cut them loose from your life. This is the Thunderdome. You’re looking for an asset to your team, not a liability. Boy, bye. —Jaime Lees.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
kiss951.com

Tinder Wants To Help People Find Wedding Dates

Tinder isn’t usually associated with marriage, but the dating app is hoping to change that with a new program. They’ve launched a new feature called “Plus One” to help users find dates for upcoming weddings or be a wedding date for someone looking for their plus one. It sounds like...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

A third of people get the ‘ick’ when dating due to their date’s voice

Have you ever been on a date and suddenly got the “ick”? You know, that feeling where one minute you found someone attractive and the next you don’t even want to be around them?The feeling became a talking point earlier this year after Love Island contestants complained about it - but new research from Tinder has revealed that nearly a third (27 per cent) of Gen Z daters have got the “ick” because of their date’s voice. Ouch.On the other end of the spectrum, nearly a quarter (22 per cent) of the 1,001 18 to 24-year-olds who were surveyed said...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Date#Askreddit
Franklin Favorite

Nice People Finish First

Chances are that you’ve heard the expression, “nice guys finish last.” Nothing could be further from the truth. This statement is used by many to justify less than ethical treatment of others. Under the guise of not wanting to finish last, people engage in inconsiderate conduct. At best, this type...
SOCIETY
Kokomo Perspective

Why aren't people taking available jobs?

Job numbers are down, even though there are many available. Are people not going back to work because the pandemic has changed attitudes toward work and quality of life?
JOBS
The Daily Collegian

Tailoring affects people's perceptions of dates suggested by online dating apps

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Users of online dating apps evaluate date-worthiness of recommended partners based on the tailoring process used by the app, according to new research led by Penn State. The team’s results suggest that it matters whether the app used an algorithm to suggest potential partners or used the date preferences indicated by users.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AM 1450 KMMS

What’s The Farthest Distance Would You Date Someone?

Dating sometimes in Montana can be a little tough depending on your location and your only choice might be long-distance but how far is too far?. Dating in Bozeman can be pretty difficult depending on what avenue you take. People use dating apps, speed dating events, and the old-fashioned way of meeting people in public but sometimes you just don't know whether or not are in a relationship already. When Bozeman has a nickname of 'Bros-man' you kinda have a feeling the dating scene can be rough.
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Jobs
MadameNoire

61-Year-Old Groom And His 18-Year-Old Bride Defend Their Marriage: ‘You Little Girls Are Jealous’

A 61-year-old man and his 18-year-old bride have been the talk of the town since news of their marriage went viral. Michael Haugabook tied the knot with his now-wife Deja Haugabook in September and it has caused outrage because not only is she much younger than him, but he allegedly also dated her mother. Haugabook has been present during her whole life and is also her godfather.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NBC4 Columbus

The great resignation: Why people are quitting jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–A new report shows Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers. The effects of that are being everywhere including central Ohio. The US Bureau of Labor and Statistics announced 4.3 million Americans, nearly three percent of the country’s workforce, quit their jobs in August. Those workers are not unemployed. Economists said they […]
ECONOMY
Popculture

Homeowner Finds Creepy Doll in Wall With Note Admitting to Murder of Previous Owners

Liverpool might be world-famous as the city where the Beatles originated from, but it might soon attract ghost hunters. A homeowner claims he made a spine-chilling discovery at his new home, where he found a rag doll hidden inside a wall. The doll had a note allegedly written by the inanimate object, taking credit for murdering a family that lived there in the 1960s. While most people might see this and run away, the homeowner, Jonathan Lewis, finds the prank "funny."
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS
Washington Post

A couple died of covid, leaving five children behind. A relative says people called their deaths ‘fake news.’

Two days after arriving at a Fredericksburg, Va., hospital with covid-19 in September, Misty Mitchem was put on a ventilator. Another two days later, she died. Misty’s husband, Kevin Mitchem, got the news as he arrived at a separate hospital with an unshakable cough. He also had covid-19, and within a week or so he couldn’t breathe on his own, Kevin’s younger brother, Mike Mitchem, told The Washington Post.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KRMG

October deal offers pets for just $10

The Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter is offering adoptions for $10 through the end of October. The shelter will be open seven days a week, noon to 6 p.m. The evening adoption hours won’t start back up again until next Spring. Every Tulsa Animal Welfare pet is vaccinated, spayed/neutered, dewormed, gets...
TULSA, OK
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Frankie

Frankie is looking for the perfect retirement home. This 13-year-old Yorkie would love some humans to worship the ground he walks on and carry him up and down the stairs (or wherever else he'd like to go)!. Frankie does well with other other dogs, cats, all humans gentle enough to...
PETS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy