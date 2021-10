Mac Jones and the New England Patriots are feeling good after landing a win in Week 5, but Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are feeling better after winning their fourth straight -- a streak that includes downing two NFC East rivals and has them sitting atop the division at 4-1. Entering the Week 6 clash between the two, the Patriots are 2-3 with victories over the New York Jets and Houston Texans, teams with a combined record of 2-8 on the season. The Cowboys present a much more daunting hill to climb for a rookie quarterback; even with Bill Belichick as the head coach.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO