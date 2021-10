The New England Patriots are hosting the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts at 4:25pm ET on Sunday, October 17 in Week Six of the 2021 NFL Season. The Pats and the Cowboys will meet for the 14th time in their history. The two teams last met on Nov. 24, 2019 at Gillette Stadium, when the Patriots defeated Dallas, 13-9. While Dallas leads the all-time series by a 7-6 margin, the Patriots have won the last six games and Dallas is 0-4 in their last three visits to Foxboro, including an 0-3 record at Gillette Stadium.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO