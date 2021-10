Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer concedes they're in a form slump. United host Atalanta in the Champions League tomorrow night. Speaking about United's run of two wins and four defeats in their last seven games in all competitions, Solskjaer said: "Every team will go through a period and we are in one now of poor form. We know that and we know we need to improve.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO