Collateralization of Metaverse Assets

Fast-rising blockchain company Bloom has announced the launch of OnRamp, a new enterprise product built to help DeFi seek compliance and the move beyond collateralized lending. The Miami-based company that describes itself as a leading blockchain solution for digital identity and reusable, verifiable credentials (VCs) is on a mission to...
Gilded hires Gerry Tamburro as head of financing and collateral solutions for its US office. Formerly known as Digital Swiss Gold, the firm provides a platform to make physical gold mobile, digital and usable for its clients. Tamburro joins the company with almost 30 years of experience in the financial...
In this video, Laura Shin, host of Unchained Podcast, interviews Andrew Steinwold, Managing Partner at Sfermion, and John Egan, CEO at L'Atelier BNP Paribas. They debate non-fungible tokens, the metaverse, and share how they both got into NFTs. The episode premiered on October 19, 2021.
In this video, Robert Breedlove, host of What Is Money Show, continues to interview Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, as they discuss the fundamentals of Bitcoin economics and evolution. The episode premiered on October 19, 2021.
Brandon Buchanan, founder and managing partner of the crypto investment firm Meta4, joins Emily Chang to talk about their new fund focusing on rare specimens of NFTs thanks to funding from Andreessen Horowitz, and discusses their mission to provide more ownership opportunities to NFT artists. The segment aired on October...
In this video, Raoul Pal, CEO and co-founder of Real Vision, chats with Packy McCormack, Founder of Not Boring newsletter which focuses on venture capital investing in the digital asset space. They discuss network effects, the viability of DAOs, non-fungible tokens (NFT) craze, and much more. Recorded on September 23,...
In this video, Laura Shin, host of Unchained and Unconfirmed podcasts, talks with pseudonymous institutional investor PlanB. They discuss how he got into crypto, the stock to flow model, and his current view of the market. The episode premiered on October 22, 2021.
In this interview, Natalie Brunell, host of Coin Stories, interviews Vijay Boyapati, author of The Bullish Case of Bitcoin. They talk about Vijay's background, how he discovered Bitcoin, and what makes Bitcoin such a catalyst for change in today's volatile world. The episode premiered on October 21, 2021.
