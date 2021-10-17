CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crypto

Collateralization of Metaverse Assets

cryptonews.com
 7 days ago

In this interview, Lea Thompson aka Girl Gone Crypto, chats with...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
securitiesfinancetimes.com

Gilded appoints Gerry Tamburro to head of financing and collateral solutions

Gilded hires Gerry Tamburro as head of financing and collateral solutions for its US office. Formerly known as Digital Swiss Gold, the firm provides a platform to make physical gold mobile, digital and usable for its clients. Tamburro joins the company with almost 30 years of experience in the financial...
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

Is the Metaverse Already Here? Two Experts Disagree

In this video, Laura Shin, host of Unchained Podcast, interviews Andrew Steinwold, Managing Partner at Sfermion, and John Egan, CEO at L'Atelier BNP Paribas. They debate non-fungible tokens, the metaverse, and share how they both got into NFTs. The episode premiered on October 19, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Economics and Evolution - Michael Saylor

In this video, Robert Breedlove, host of What Is Money Show, continues to interview Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, as they discuss the fundamentals of Bitcoin economics and evolution. The episode premiered on October 19, 2021.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lea Thompson
cryptonews.com

Minority-Owned NFT Company Meta4 Launches New Fund

Brandon Buchanan, founder and managing partner of the crypto investment firm Meta4, joins Emily Chang to talk about their new fund focusing on rare specimens of NFTs thanks to funding from Andreessen Horowitz, and discusses their mission to provide more ownership opportunities to NFT artists. The segment aired on October...
ECONOMY
cryptonews.com

Making the Metaverse Feel More Cohesive with Packy McCormack

In this video, Raoul Pal, CEO and co-founder of Real Vision, chats with Packy McCormack, Founder of Not Boring newsletter which focuses on venture capital investing in the digital asset space. They discuss network effects, the viability of DAOs, non-fungible tokens (NFT) craze, and much more. Recorded on September 23,...
TECHNOLOGY
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Projected to Reach USD 135,000 in December, Says PlanB

In this video, Laura Shin, host of Unchained and Unconfirmed podcasts, talks with pseudonymous institutional investor PlanB. They discuss how he got into crypto, the stock to flow model, and his current view of the market. The episode premiered on October 22, 2021.
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

Vijay Boyapati: The Bullish Case For Bitcoin

In this interview, Natalie Brunell, host of Coin Stories, interviews Vijay Boyapati, author of The Bullish Case of Bitcoin. They talk about Vijay's background, how he discovered Bitcoin, and what makes Bitcoin such a catalyst for change in today's volatile world. The episode premiered on October 21, 2021.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy