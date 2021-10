Jose Mourinho suffered one of biggest defeats of his coaching career as AS Roma stumbled to a shock 6-1 loss at Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.Erik Botheim and Ola Solbakken scored twice each for the home side, who led 2-1 at halftime and ran rampant in the second period to stun the Italians.It was the first time in 1,008 games as a coach that a Mourinho side conceded six goals or more.He did rest a number of first-team regulars, perhaps in anticipation of a comfortable night, and was made to pay.“I decided to play with...

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO