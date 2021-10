Spiders that build those kinds of webs that look like perfect dart boards are called orb weavers, and they are exacting builders. They start with a bridge line, sending silk off on the wind in hopes it will catch on a neighboring plant. Then they throw down anchor lines and a perimeter frame. Next, a central hub, which becomes the spider’s workstation. Out of the central hub, the spider runs spokes, dashing out from the center to the edge and dashing back in again. Finally, the orb weaver lays down its iconic spiral, connecting even the most distant spokes, one to the next.

