CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hays, KS

'Warclouds on the High Plains' book signing set at historic Fort Hays

Hays Post
Hays Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There will be a book signing and reading for "Warclouds on the High Plains" at 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at...

hayspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Event celebrates completion of huge mural in downtown Salina

SALINA — Civic leaders, artists, and Salina Area Chamber of Commerce members gathered at noon Thursday to celebrate the completion of the mural on the Old H.D. Lee Mill elevator. The giant three-sided mural has captivated motorists and pedestrians alike in the 300 block of N. Santa Fe since artist...
SALINA, KS
Hays Post

Classical music series returns to Fort Hays State

A classical music series honoring a pair of world-renowned musicians is back at Fort Hays State University. Following a year’s absence, the curtain will rise on the season-opening performance of the Rostislav and Luba Edlina Dubinsky Classical Music Series on Thursday, Oct. 21. Starting time for the performance – free to the public – is 7:30 p.m. in Sheridan Hall’s Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. The featured guest artist will be internationally known pianist Roman Rudnytsky.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy