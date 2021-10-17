'Warclouds on the High Plains' book signing set at historic Fort Hays
There will be a book signing and reading for "Warclouds on the High Plains" at 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at...hayspost.com
There will be a book signing and reading for "Warclouds on the High Plains" at 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at...hayspost.com
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0