CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Letters: Dixon has passion for serving others, proven abilities

By Post Letters
Salisbury Post
 7 days ago

I am very happy that Jeanne Dixon has offered to serve Kannapolis as a candidate for City Council in the coming election. As a proud Kannapolis native, and one who has known, worked with and admired Jeanne for over...

www.salisburypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salisbury Post

Letter: Voters should give Smith platform to help all of Salisbury

I’m writing to endorse Anthony Smith for Salisbury City Council. I’ve known him for five years, and worked closely with him on several youth development projects. He is a main of integrity, deep compassion, and emotional intelligence. He is one of the most widely read people I know, able to apply deep thinking to very pressing and practical community needs.
SALISBURY, NC
Salisbury Post

Letter: Salisbury needs Alexander’s ‘voice of reason’ on council

Servant leadership personified describes Karen Alexander to a “T.” She is Salisbury through and through and has no political ambition other than bringing her substantial experience, talent and heart to the Salisbury mayor’s office. I met Karen over 10 years ago when we were both serving on the United Way...
SALISBURY, NC
The Day

Hardy has passion for public service

The people of East Lyme should re-elect Rose Ann Hardy to the Board of Selectmen. Hardy will continue to preserve our beautiful open spaces and keep our small-town atmosphere, while continuing to provide public services to the townspeople. Most importantly, Hardy will put politics aside and work collaboratively after Nov. 2.
EAST LYME, CT
Salisbury Post

Letter: Anthony Smith has desire for everyone to thrive

When I found out Anthony Smith was running for Salisbury City Council, I was so excited! He is definitely someone who has been actively engaged with our local community and knows its needs. He not only know the needs, but he’s been actively engaged in meeting the needs through various organizations like Mission House, Inside Out Global, NAACP and Rowan Concerned Citizens. I know first hand his desire for everyone in this community to have an opportunity to thrive because I’ve had the pleasure of working along with him in various capacities.
SALISBURY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council
Salisbury Post

My Turn, Darrell Hinnant: Build a stronger council by voting for Rowell, Dixon, Litaker

Next year, 2022, could be the best year for Kannapolis since the mill closed. That statement could seem an exaggeration with all the great things that have happened. Consider a baseball park brought in 250,000 visitors and staff amid COVID-19, VIDA apartments were completely leased in eight months and VIDA II (200 Main) has broken ground with 78 more apartments. According to the Census, our community grew by more than 12,000 persons in the last decade. Thousands of new jobs and many businesses have invested in Kannapolis. How much better could it get?
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Rappahannock News

Letter: Passionate support for good governance

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. The time has come for Rappahannock County where we determine our future through that most American of traditions — the vote. True to our American political reality, the competition for the county’s highest office Board of Supervisor, both Piedmont and Stonewall-Hawthorne districts, has been, to put it mildly, passionate.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
Longview Daily News

Letter: Mark Karnofski is a proven leader

I would like to take this opportunity to write in support of Mike Karnofski and his bid for re-election to the Kelso City Council. I have known Mike for more than 40 years, and in that time I have seen him in action as a public servant and family man. Born and raised in Kelso, Mike harbors a deep and abiding interest in the history and welfare of our community. He is open-minded, thoughtful, and approachable on issues that affect our daily lives. No matter what the topic might be, Mike listens intently and responds with dignity and respect. Finally, Mike is unabashedly supportive of our fine school system and local community college. He has my attention, in particular, by advocating for scenic walking trails and bicycle paths, environmental awareness, and improvements to infrastructure.
KELSO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Michael Thorner serves West Valley schools well

To the editor -- Michael Thorner has represented our community for the past eight years as a as a West Valley School District school board member. I believe he is the best candidate and should be elected to serve our community. As a graduate of West Valley High School and...
YAKIMA, WA
Gadsden Times

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: New has abilities, solid qualifications for mayor

Gadsden city elections are rapidly forthcoming, and it is refreshing to learn that Heather New has announced her candidacy for the office of mayor for the City of Gadsden. A very talented and capable leader, she has the abilities and solid qualifications needed to continue the positive and fiscally conservative leadership that our city has experienced in the past and desperately needs going forward.
GADSDEN, AL
Salisbury Post

Volunteers focus on South Ellis Street for 11th annual BlockWork program

SALISBURY — Salisbury resident Shanelle Logan screamed when she found out her neighborhood was nominated for the annual BlockWork program. “For me, personally, it was an answer to prayer,” Logan said. Logan, a homeowner on the 720 block of South Ellis Street, was one of nearly two dozen in the...
SALISBURY, NC
Salisbury Post

Letter: Marsh family appreciated love, sympathy, support

As lifelong friends of Billy Marsh and the Marsh family and on behalf of the many friends of the entire Marsh family, we would like to take the opportunity to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the many citizens for all the love, respect, sympathy and support shown the family after the recent passing of Billy.
SALISBURY, NC
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Invites Nonprofits To Apply For $500K In Grant Funding For ‘Innovative’ Ideas

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Nonprofit organizations in Howard County are invited to apply for a share of $500,000 in grant funds to develop ideas that will support the community. In a news release Friday, County Executive Calvin Ball announced the county is seeking applicants for its Transform Howard Innovation grant program, which will award funding to nonprofits with “forward-thinking, emerging and creative ideas.” Applications will be accepted for the following categories: students, infrastructure, residents, cybersecurity and the environment. The application window is open now through Nov. 19. Successful applicants can get anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000 in grant funding to develop and carry...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Salisbury Post

Letter: Anthony Smith is voice for those without one

I am writing in reference to Anthony Smith and his candidacy for the Salisbury City Council. I have known Anthony to be a true advocate for those who do not have a voice. Smith is a proven leader and has dedicated his time to working to make Salisbury a better place. Anthony Smith’s stance on equity and inclusion for all does not go without notice.
SALISBURY, NC
Lancaster Online

Follow the proven science (letter)

There was no football game Friday at Warwick due to Solanco High School having 17 COVID-19 cases and 52 individuals in quarantine when the decision to postpone was made. In my view, a vocal minority of Solanco parents chose to risk their children’s lives rather than protect them by following mask protocols and getting those who are eligible vaccinated.
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, PA
Salisbury Post

Letter: Karen Alexander has been consensus builder

With the Salisbury mayoral race weeks away, it’s time for voters to make up their minds who to vote for. I would like to encourage you to cast your vote for Karen Alexander. She has been a solid leader and consensus builder during the recent turbulent times our country and city has been forced to deal with. We need her level headed business approach to solving the issues that face our city. Again I encourage you to cast your mayoral vote for Karen Alexander.
SALISBURY, NC
Salisbury Post

Letter: Smith will seek equity for marginalized

I am writing to announce my endorsement of Anthony Smith for City Council. Anthony Smith is an advocate for the voiceless and will seek equity for the marginalized citizens of Salisbury. His servant-leader posture assures people that he is not above them but will walk alongside them to encourage and support them! His selfless mindset shows that he is for the good of all and not just some!
SALISBURY, NC
Salisbury Post

Letter: Al Heggins’ campaign is about all of us

Al Heggins’ campaign to be the first elected mayor in Salisbury history is not about her. It’s about you. It’s about me. It’s about all of us. It’s about our collective ability to reimagine, reshape and reboot our city, with a focus on the shared belief that we all belong. For many Salisbury residents, it may not feel like that sometimes. In fact, it may not feel like that most of the time. But Al Heggins believes you belong here, and your voice matters.
SALISBURY, NC
bouldercityreview.com

Pastor welcomed call to serve others

Boulder City United Methodist Church’s new pastor is focused on ministry in everything from her personal life to the pulpit. “I did other jobs but kept coming back,” said the Rev. Kimber Govett. “I was a children’s minister for 25 years before being called to pastoral service. I took a step in that calling and haven’t looked back.”
BOULDER CITY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy