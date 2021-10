The creation of this position emerged from the city's diversity, equity and inclusion recommendations. Coming from her experience as a woman of color, Guilian del Rio is motivated by her belief that every person deserves access to the same opportunities. "It's more so an equity thing," said the new Lake Oswego city employee. "I truly believe we all deserve the same opportunities regardless of our socioeconomic status, of our racial background or ethnic background." Del Rio plans to bring her skills and past work with diversity, equity and inclusion to the city to help create positive change. Last April,...

