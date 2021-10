Dubai [UAE], October 16 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday said that having MS Dhoni as the mentor for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will hold his side in good stead. India will open its campaign in the upcoming T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. Kohli's side will also have the services of MS Dhoni as the former India skipper will act as a mentor.

