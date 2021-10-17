CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Recap: Stanford unable to pull out victory in Pullman

By Ben Parker • CardinalSportsReport Publisher
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, Stanford football fell to Washington State in Pullman by a final score of 34-31. Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura went 17-30 for 289 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions while running back Max Borghi rushed for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns on 17 carries. Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee...

#Stanford Football#College Football#Oregon State#American Football#Pac 12
