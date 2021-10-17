Recap: Stanford unable to pull out victory in Pullman

Washington State coach Nick Rolovich announced Monday that Craig Stutzmann, the Cougars’ co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, took over primary play-calling responsibilities two weeks ago, replacing OC Brian Smith. In a defense-fueled win over Cal, WSU’s run-and-shoot offense showed a few flashes of its best self. It wasn’t highly consistent, but it fared better in spurts than it had at any point earlier this season against FBS competition. In last weekend’s 31-24 defeat of Oregon State, the Cougars got creative, “dressing up” the offense and implementing a few new wrinkles, Rolovich said. In one instance, they threw a touchdown pass out of a bunch formation. On several plays, they cleared the backfield of tailbacks and trotted out three slotbacks. WSU’s offense had looked somewhat vanilla earlier this season, settling for short out-route passes and zone runs that mostly went nowhere. It seems as though the Cougars have become more inventive and capable of explosive plays with Stutzmann in a new role, and quarterback Jayden de Laura in rhythm with his QB coach. The OSU game represented a major step in the right direction, but the Cougars’ offense still has yet to put together a complete performance. WSU scored touchdowns on four consecutive possessions in the second half versus the Beavers after squandering red-zone opportunities and recording only three points before intermission. The Cougars’ offense has collapsed in the second half in four games. Can it avoid those prolonged stretches of stagnation for four quarters?

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO