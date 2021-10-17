Tailgaters Share Their Unique Gameday Traditions

Family Weekend Tailgate, hosted by the Pegasus Parent Program and Parent and Family Philanthropy Council, gave UCF leadership, students and their families the opportunity to network ahead of the football game Saturday, according to the official UCF website. Attendees got to play games, eat, listen to live music and mingle while they waited for the game to start. An NSM Today reporter attended the tailgate event to capture photos of the relaxed family fun that preceded the intense matchup between the Knights and the East Carolina University Pirates. The Knights barely saved the game with a winning touchdown, securing a 20-16 victory with 23 seconds remaining.
