Tailgaters Share Their Unique Gameday Traditions

By Emily Randon
tigertv.tv
 7 days ago

For most tailgaters, game day consists of mingling with family and friends and perhaps enjoying some food and games. However, some fans have unique traditions that bring their tailgate experience to the next level. LSU season ticket holder,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tailgate#Mascot#Game Day#American Football#Lsu#Gameday
