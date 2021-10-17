CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

FOUTS, Joyce

Journal-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article80 of Springfield, was called to be with our Lord on Thursday, October 14, 2021, after a series of illnesses. Joycie was an avid dulcimer player, and she enjoyed the numerous groups she played with in both Ohio and Florida. She loved to spend time with her late sister Barb, traveling...

www.journal-news.com

pinecountynews.com

Joyce Jackson

Joyce Jean Jackson was born on Feb. 21, 1952. The Lord called her home on Oct. 8, 2021, at the age of 69, after a courageous battle with cancer. Joyce’s biggest accomplishment was becoming an entrepreneur. She owned and operated Destine In-Home Care Services. She was so proud of her business because she was able to help people with disabilities and her family. Later, she retired as a bus driver for the Hinckley School District.
OBITUARIES
Sam H Arnold

The Daughters that Studied and Killed Together

Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
GEORGIA STATE
Journal-News

29 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined. A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
CBS Boston

Wayne Chapman, Convicted Serial Child Rapist, Dead

BOSTON (CBS) – Wayne Chapman, a convicted serial child rapist whose release from prison was criticized by victims’ advocates, died Wednesday. Attorney Eric Tennen confirmed Chapman’s death on Thursday, saying it was of natural causes. Wayne Chapman in Ayer District Court, June 6, 2018. (WBZ-TV) Chapman served 30 years for five convictions involving child rape. He was also a prime suspect in the disappearance of a 10-year-old boy from a South Lawrence pool in the 1970s. In 2018, two psychiatrists concluded Chapman should be released, citing his age and his Parkinson’s disease. A short time later, however, nurses at the correctional facility in Shirley accused Chapman of exposing himself and performing lewd acts. A guilty verdict would have kept Chapman behind bars. Instead, he was found not guilty and was released in 2019.
BOSTON, MA
Journal-News

‘Haunted Hamilton’ explores the spooky parts of Dayton Lane and downtown

Book details paranormal encounters of those who experienced them, dives into local history. Butler County author Shi O’Neill has a book for those interested in ghosts and the paranormal. Her Haunted Hamilton, Ohio, which focuses largely on hauntings in the city’s Dayton Lane neighborhood and downtown, is available from several stores and websites.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Journal-News

Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here’s a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news:. Hamilton’s Cunningham Sisters win round on NBC’s ‘The Voice’. The Cunningham Sisters of Hamilton won a round Tuesday on the NBC-TV singing program The Voice, beating contestant Parker McKay in a close battle. They will go on to sing more on the show.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Journal-News

Bill introduced to change oversight ‘loophole’ after teen drowned in Madison Twp.

Rep. Thomas Hall hopes legislation keeps another drowning from occurring. A Butler County lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require rules governing the safety of swimmers on man-made ponds, lakes, or other similar bodies of water. Ohio Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., has introduced House Bill 457 into the...
Journal-News

‘A throwback to the gladiator days’: Bull riding returns to Dayton this weekend

The extreme sport of bull riding is on its way to Dayton this weekend and will transform the Nutter Center into a wild arena. The Professional Bull Riders ZipRecruiter Rumble takes places Saturday, Oct. 23 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center featuring some of the world’s best bull riders. The Rumble is a part of the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour and returns to Dayton for the fifth time in six years.
DAYTON, OH
Journal-News

Ohio COVID cases per 100,000 residents drops below 500

As the COVID-19 cases decline in Ohio, the state’s cases per 100,000 people dropped to 419.2 cases, almost 100 fewer than reported last week. It was the first time this month that cases per 100,000 people was fewer than 500. On Oct. 14 Ohio reported a two-week average of 507.4 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Ohio Department of Health, and on Oct. 7 the state reported 560.5 cases per 100,000 people.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Couple in Maryland caring for escaped zebras

A couple in Maryland has been taking care of zebras that have avoided recapture for almost two months following their escape from a farm in Upper Marlboro southeast of Washington, DC. “All of a sudden I’m in the middle of trying to save zebras. I would never in a million years think I’d be here,” Theodore McKenzie, a groundskeeper on private lands that connects to the farm, told ABC 7. “We reached out to the farm owner and that didn’t really go anywhere,” he added. Mr McKenzie found one of the three escaped zebras dead from dehydration after being...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Obituaries
Journal-News

Ohio reports just over 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Ohio reported more than 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the third straight day, with 4,078 cases recorded in the last day, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Friday marked with eighth consecutive day the state reported fewer than 5,000 daily cases. COVID cases have continued to decline throughout October as the delta surge shows signs of waning.
OHIO STATE
Journal-News

Voter Guide: Talawanda School Board Member

The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News invited local candidates to fill out the following questionnaire to inform readers. Education: Master’s in education, Miami University. Current Employment: Retired teacher. Community Involvement: Talawanda School Board, Butler Tech School Board, chair Oxford Police Community Relations and Review Commission. Why are you...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Journal-News

Ohio reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Ohio reported 3,466 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The state reported 4,078 cases on Friday. COVID-19 cases have continued to decline throughout October. On Oct. 1, Ohio’s 21-day case average as 6,402 per day. On Saturday, it was 4,429 cases per day. An...
OHIO STATE

