Nearly a million people in England had Covid-19 last week, according to an official estimate.The infection figure - of 977,900 people - equates to around one in 55 people, and is a big jump on the week before, when it was one in 60.At the peak of the second wave in early January, around one in 50 was thought to have had coronavirus, and it’s feared the real figure now could be even higher than the estimate. On Thursday, the UK recorded more than 50,000 daily cases for the first time since mid-July as infections rose steeply. But ministers continued...

