Volunteers in sky watch migrant rescues at sea

iosconews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the help of a plane, activists look for migrants...

www.iosconews.com

foxsanantonio.com

Migrants rescued from stash houses this week in Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — U.S. Border Patrol Agents are continuing to rescue migrants from stash houses this week. On Oct. 17, agents arrested a United States citizen attempting to smuggle a group of four individuals through the Las Cruces Border Patrol Station Highway 185 checkpoint. During questioning, information was...
EL PASO, TX
iosconews.com

Myanmar frees pro-democracy protesters

Ecstatic crowds in Myanmar greeted thousands of released pro-democracy prisoners on Tuesday, as jails across the country freed them under an amnesty issued by the military government. The order covered more than 5,600 people. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
PROTESTS
KTLA

Volunteers in the sky seek out migrants crossing the Mediterranean, but struggle to get authorities to rescue them

As dozens of African migrants traversed the Mediterranean Sea on a flimsy white rubber boat, a small aircraft circling 1,000 feet above closely monitored their attempt to reach Europe. The twin-engine Seabird, owned by the German non-governmental organization Sea-Watch, is tasked with documenting human rights violations committed against migrants at sea and relaying distress cases […]
ADVOCACY
Daily Gate City

Rescued migrants speak of plight in Libyan centres

Tens of thousands of migrants, fleeing poverty and wars in Africa and the Middle East, have endured torture, sexual violence and extortion at the hands of guards in detention centers in Libya. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
IMMIGRATION
Yuma Daily Sun

Yuma helicopter crew helps rescue abandoned migrant

A helicopter crew from the Yuma Branch of the Air and Marine Operations (AMO) assisted Border Patrol agents from the Ajo Station in rescuing an injured migrant from the desert last week. According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a EC120 helicopter crew was conducting an aerial...
YUMA, AZ
International Business Times

126 US-Bound Migrants Rescued From Abandoned Shipping Container In Guatemala

Guatemala police rescued 126 U.S.-bound migrants who were trapped inside an abandoned shipping container. The container was found between the towns of Nueva Concepción and Cocales in southern Guatemala. "We heard cries and knocks coming from inside the container. We opened the doors and found inside 126 undocumented people," said...
IMMIGRATION
WSVN-TV

USCG crews rescue 10 Cuban migrants stranded on Bahamas island

MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued 10 Cuban migrants stranded on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas. A Coast Guard aircrew in Miami was made aware of a vessel that landed on the island with 10 people on board, at approximately 3:40 p.m., Thursday. The USCG crew dropped food, water and...
MIAMI, FL
KFOX 14

Border Patrol rescues migrant using rescue beacon in New Mexico

LORDSBURG, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Lordsburg Border Patrol Station found a migrant in distress using a recently deployed rescue beacon south of Hachita, New Mexico. On Monday, a 51-year-old Mexican national activated the rescue beacon just after 10:30 p.m. Agents were able to respond to...
LORDSBURG, NM
KTLA.com

More migrants trying to enter California by sea

U.S. border agents found a dead migrant on an abandoned panga fishing boat in Carlsbad this past April. A month later, a cabin cruiser, overloaded with three dozen migrants, crashed into a reef near Point Loma, killing three people. Then, after a boat capsized near Encinitas in July, two migrants were hospitalized with hypothermia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kgns.tv

Agents rescue migrant children abandoned in the creek

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents helped rescue two children who were left stranded in a crack by human smugglers in south Laredo. The rescue happened last Thursday when several individuals were attempting to cross the river illegally and into the U.S. The two children were traveling with a...
LAREDO, TX
Sacramento Bee

Border agents rescue migrant struggling in California canal, officials say

A person was found at risk of drowning in the All-American Canal in southeastern California last Friday, border officials said. The person was attempting to migrate into the U.S. and had entered the canal with the intention of traveling north by floating across, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The person was accompanied by another individual.
PUBLIC SAFETY
