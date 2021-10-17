CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Fayetteville restaurant

 6 days ago

One person is dead and another is hurt after an early morning shooting in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police Department said it happened around 3 a.m. at the Island Flava Restaurant and Lounge on Owen Drive.

Investigators said a person shot two people at the restaurant. One was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, the other in a personal vehicle.

Bruce McLeod, 33, of Laurinburg died at the hospital. Gavin Hale, 33, of Laurinburg was in stable condition at the hospital as of Sunday afternoon.

The shooter ran off after opening fire. They have not been located.

Latisha Mclaughlin
5d ago

well this is the reason i stay in..im talking bout no clubs, liquor houses,house parties..none of it..to much going on..may the families of those people who passed have Peace of mind..lets not forget they r the ones here heartbroken left to pick up the pieces..can we all just have a moment to breathe..peace be with the reader n rest n peace to all that passed..BLACK N WHITE N EVERYTHING N BETWEEN

Grace Conlin
6d ago

I swear!!! Some people couldn't act right.if you.paid them.

