1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Fayetteville restaurant

One person is dead and another is hurt after an early morning shooting in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police Department said it happened around 3 a.m. at the Island Flava Restaurant and Lounge on Owen Drive.

Investigators said a person shot two people at the restaurant. One was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, the other in a personal vehicle.

Bruce McLeod, 33, of Laurinburg died at the hospital. Gavin Hale, 33, of Laurinburg was in stable condition at the hospital as of Sunday afternoon.

The shooter ran off after opening fire. They have not been located.