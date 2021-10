Oil price volatility remains elevated as investors await to see how the global energy crisis unfolds. A cold winter would mean the oil deficit will only get worse. WTI crude tentatively fell below the $80 level on reports that Iran nuclear negotiations could begin as soon as this week. The oil market has put Iran on the backburner, but given the brewing energy crisis, Iran’s ability to ramp up production could easily save Europe if it has a cold winter. Both sides have added motivation since the talks stalled in June. If progress is made after several weeks of talks, a revival or the Iran nuclear deal could immediately bring Brent back towards the mid-$70s.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO