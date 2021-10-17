CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE TO ALL CRE...

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 7 days ago

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS: The Settlor, John Francis Manuel IV, who was born on July 5, 1965 and died on September 20, 2021, resided at 5268 State Park Hwy., Interlochen,...

marketplace.record-eagle.com

Traverse City Record-Eagle

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY...

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the November 2, 2021, City General&Special Election has been scheduled for all jurisdictions. Please see below for the dates, times, and locations. Bay Township October 20, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. 05045 Boyne City Rd, Boyne City, MI 49712 Boyne Valley Township October 26, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. 2489 Railroad St., Boyne Falls, 49713 Chandler Township October 25, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. 07620 Chandler Hill Rd. Boyne Falls, MI 49713 Charlevoix Township October 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. 12491 Waller Rd., Charlevoix, 49720 Evangeline Township October 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. 02746 Wildwood Harbor Rd, Boyne City, MI 49712 Eveline Township October 21, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. 201 Main Street, East Jordan, MI 49727 Hayes Township October 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. 09195 Old U.S. 31 N., Charlevoix, MI 49720 Hudson Township October 21, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. 07865 Reynolds Rd., Elmira, 49730 Marion Township October 28, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. 03735 Marion Center Rd., Charlevoix, 49720 Melrose Township October 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. 04289 M75 N., Walloon Lake, 49796 Norwood Township October 26, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. 00640 Lakeshore, Charlevoix, 49720 Peaine Township October 22, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. 36825 Kings Hwy, Beaver Island, 49782 St. James Township October 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. 37735 Michigan Ave., Beaver Island, 49782 South Arm Township October 21, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. 201 Main Street, East Jordan, MI 49727 Wilson Township October 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. 02530 Fall Park Rd., Boyne City, 49712 Boyne City October 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. 319 North Lake St, Boyne City, 49712 Charlevoix City October 21, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. 210 State St., Charlevoix, 49720 East Jordan City October 21, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. 201 Main Street, East Jordan, 49727 The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of law. JULIA A. DROST Charlevoix County Clerk October 16, 2021-1T575922.
BOYNE CITY, MI
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Publisher's Notice: All real e...

Publisher's Notice: All real estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, which makes it illegal to advertise "any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make any such preference, limitation, or discrimination." We will not knowingly accept any advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. All persons are hereby informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.
REAL ESTATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate

Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of David McBride Hawley, II late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 1st day of October, 2021 Name: Davis Matthew Hawley c/o Broel Law, LLC Title: Administrator Address: 331 North Marietta Pkwy, Marietta, GA 30060 908-50245 10/13 20 27 11/3 2021.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
wnanews.com

Legal notice recertification paperwork due by Oct. 30

In order to be certified to publish legal notices in 2022, newspapers must submit their legal notice recertification paperwork by Oct. 30. Wisconsin newspapers can find their recertification paperwork by clicking here. The following materials should be sent via email to state Procurement Specialist Bill Goff at will william2.goff@wisconsin.gov:. Completed...
POLITICS
cbs12.com

State bans most employers from testing for marijuana

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) — Guidance from the New York State Department of Labor says most companies can no longer require employees to be tested for marijuana or discriminate against employees for use of the drug outside of the workplace. For most jobs in the public and private sectors, companies are...
ECONOMY
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Traverse City resident appointed to federal post

TRAVERSE CITY — Brandon Fewins of Traverse City has been appointed State Director for USDA Rural Development in Michigan. He is one of several regional appointments within the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this month by President Joe Biden. “It’s a whirlwind,” Fewins said. “Anytime you’re taking a new job,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Opinion: Enbridge committed to Line 5 tunnel

The clock is ticking ─ with the region eager to welcome one of the largest construction projects in North America that will increase energy reliability, enhance the safety our waterways and deliver local labor jobs. As such, we agree that we need to accelerate, not delay, bringing Enbridge’s Great Lakes Tunnel Project to fruition.
TRAFFIC
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Trust issues linger over PFAS response

TRAVERSE CITY — Comments in Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy employees’ emails caused dismay among some members of a per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance response citizen’s advisory workgroup. Some Michigan PFAS Action Response Team Citizen’s Advisory Workgroup members also are pushing for earlier notification to people when EGLE starts...
EAST BAY TOWNSHIP, MI
flarecord.com

Florida's high court pulls the plug on traffic-ticket app

In a 4-3 decision, the Florida Supreme Court concluded a company that operated an app which connected traffic ticket defendants to attorneys had engaged in an unauthorized practice of law. Justices permanently barred the now-defunct company TIKD, which was founded by a nonlawyer, from operating its mobile application in a...
FLORIDA STATE
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Letter: Frank

I am writing to express my ongoing concerns about our U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman. His actions undermine our democracy. He voted to overturn the election of our legally and democratically elected president and later voted against a bipartisan investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Recently 14 billboards have gone up...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Economy
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Community in Brief: 10/23/2021

TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Dyslexia Association Tutor Training Class goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23.The class is required for anyone interested in tutoring for GTDA. Cost is $325 for 18 hours of class. More details: 231-929-1007. gtdyslexia.org. Radio concert. TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan native and bluegrass...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Business in Brief: 10/21/2021

BYRON CENTER — SpartanNash will hold a one-day recruiting event Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Family Fare stores in Traverse City (905 E. Eighth St.), Grayling (2470 S I-75 Business Loop) and Roscommon (409 N. Fifth St.). Openings are for deli associate, cashier and other positions....
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Classifieds

The ad that you are looking for is no longer available. Similar ads are shown below, or you may start a new search above.
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Three run for Traverse City Commission seat

TRAVERSE CITY — Each of the three candidates who are running for one partial term on Traverse City’s city commission hope to make strides against the big issues the city faces. Tim Pulliam, Merek Roman and Mitchell Treadwell are running in the Nov. 2 election for the remaining two years...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Traverse City Record-Eagle

TCAPS board preps for another big decision

TRAVERSE CITY — Whether or not to extend the district’s universal mask mandate will be considered in an upcoming Traverse City Area Public Schools board of education meeting. On Oct. 25, board members will vote again on the mask mandate. The board first voted to implement a universal mask mandate...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Letter: Shaw

I became aware of Mitch Treadwell’s interest in Traverse City's present and future when I joined the Planning Commission four years ago: he usually had something fact-based and positive to say. Treadwell is the only City Commission candidate who consistently shows up to meetings of all kinds to listen and comment.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Letter: Golubovskis

One of the best public servants that I have encountered and I have seen many. He is methodical and kind in his approach to public policy in Traverse City. He as a trained chemical engineer and me as a pre-med student once (no, I never made it to medical school). We found a sense of honesty in our different paths of life. In one discussion, we both got a laugh that we both struggled through organic chemistry; therefore that honesty component is so importantly needed these days.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice Fairhaven Schools Invitation for Sealed bids

Fairhaven Public Schools – Fairhaven, MA INVITATION FOR SEALED BIDS. The School Committee of Fairhaven Public Schools as Awarding Authority invites sealed bids for the Fairhaven High School Alumni Stadium Restroom Support Building located at 12 Huttleston Ave Fairhaven MA 02719. Bids shall be in accordance with Contract Documents dated October 12th, 2021.
FAIRHAVEN, MA

