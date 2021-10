Finding employees can be difficult, especially on a farm. Here are three tips to help you find the right people for the job. 1. Be clear and ask questions. Make sure you’re transparent about the tasks the employee will be expected to perform. Additionally, it’s best to ask questions that are geared toward assessing a candidate’s ability to perform the job well. Steer clear of personal questions or, if you think it’s important to assess how well someone would fit in with your existing team, ask everyone the same questions and ensure they don’t violate employment regulations.

