Oklahomans know there is a crisis at our border, and they know who is responsible—Joe Biden. Each month, President Biden has released thousands of illegal border crossers into the US. This has motivated a record number of migrants to illegally cross the border this year. The situation is so bad that we will exceed a 21-year high of illegal crossings at our southern border—all while President Biden pretends the crisis does not exist.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO