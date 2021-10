In a world of hamburgers and chicken sandwiches, Long John Silver's is a refreshing change of pace for the average fast-food connoisseur. Although this company's roots can be traced back to 1929 as a sit-down hamburger stand founded by Jerome Lederer, something strangely not discussed by the company itself, LJS has been serving up everything from fish to hush puppies since 1969. The company proudly boasts of responsibly sourcing its seafood from "real-sea places" and the commitment to bell-ringing service (and who doesn't love to ring the famous Captain's Bell at their local Long John Silver's?). Yet, it's selection of seafoods, poultry, and other assorted catches may be a cause for alarm for some.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO