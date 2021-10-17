Detroit Lions get great news for game vs. Bengals

Free Press sports writer Carlos Monarrez answers three questions from the Detroit Lions’ 34-11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Ford Field. First, let’s not forget there’s an opponent on the other side of the field. And that opponent was pretty good on defense. The Bengals entered the game tied for the seventh-best scoring defense at 20 points allowed a game, 12th overall in yards and 10th against the run. That being said, the Lions’ offense had its worst performance and was never really in the game.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO