Cool, breezy conditions in the Hudson Valley; chance for spotty afternoon shower

News 12 meteorologists say conditions will be cool, breezy and cloudy today.

Today will start sunny before more clouds arrive in the afternoon. There is a chance for a passing shower later in the day.

TODAY: Morning sunshine to partly sunny/cloudy. A few spotty showers possible. Breezy, gusts 15 to 25 mph. Highs 60-63.

TONIGHT: Chance of spotty shower through 8 p.m. Partly Cloudy. Breezy and chilly. Lows 42-46.

MONDAY: Sunshine to afternoon clouds. Breezy. A few spotty afternoon showers possible. Cool. Highs 55-59.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs near 67.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs near 70.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs near 72.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of showers at night. Lows near 50.

SATRUDAY: Sun and clouds. Cool. Highs near 63.