In the finals of the inaugural Tenerife Ladies Open 2021, World No. 60 Ann Li will take on World No. 63 Camila Osorio. Prize money: $29,200 (Winner), $16,398 (Runner-Up) Ann Li makes it to her first finals of the season as she defeats French veteran Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-1 in 1 hour and 23 minutes. The win now takes her to the finals with only 1 set dropped and will give her great confidence for the finals where she will be looking to win her maiden WTA title after being forced to share the trophy with Anett Kontaveit at the Grampians Trophy earlier this year since no play was possible.

TENNIS ・ 4 HOURS AGO