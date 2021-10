Minecraft Live 2021 just came to an end and it added a lot of new content into the game with information on the next major update, a mob vote, and more. “The Wild Update” is the successor to “Caves and Cliffs” and with it, it will be bringing new mobs, a new biome, and an adventure to Minecraft only meant for the bravest of players. This update also ties in with the 2nd part of the Caves and Cliffs update and sort of enhances it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO