Minecraft in Xbox Game Pass for PC: Launch revealed in Minecraft Live 2021!

By Sudip Kumar Sahoo
firstsportz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinecraft is one of the most popular games of the decade with a vast player base both young and old. Finally, Minecraft will launch on Xbox with the Xbox Game Pass for PC worldwide in November. Here is Minecraft in Xbox Game Pass for PC, launch details and how to get...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

