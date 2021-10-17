CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

American missionaries kidnapped by gang members in Haiti

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As many as 17 American missionaries have been kidnapped by gang...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Trump's ridiculous falsehood-filled letter to the Wall Street Journal

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" and co-author, with Peter Eisner, of the book "High Crimes: The Corruption, Impunity, and Impeachment of Donald Trump." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN)...
POTUS
CNN

He took her on a private plane ride on their first date

(CNN) — Sallie Kuria relocated to Germany from Kenya in 2010, unsure what to expect but ready to embrace a new adventure. Sallie, then 23, arrived in the small town of Eschbach, near Freiburg in the mountainous Black Forest region, to work as an au pair for a guy who owned a company that restored old airplanes.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missionaries#Haiti#Gang Members#American
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bpr.org

The Latest on Haiti’s Kidnappings

Sixteen Americans and one Canadian remain kidnapped in Haiti – with a $17 million ransom demanded for their release. The Ohio-based missionary group Christian Aid Ministries was visiting an orphanage on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince over the weekend, when they were kidnapped by a powerful Haitian gang. The FBI is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

In Haiti, the difficult relationship of gangs and business

Youri Mevs knew that the call was coming, and she was terrified.Mevs is a member of one of the richest families in Haiti; she owns Shodecosa, Haiti’s largest industrial park, which warehouses 93 percent of the nation’s imported food. Like everyone else, she has watched with despair as her country descended into chaos since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise Her office got the call one early morning in August. It was from Jimmy Cherizier -- aka Barbecue, a former policeman who leads the G9 gang coalition which controls the coastal strip of Port-au-Prince Most of Haiti’s food...
ECONOMY
AFP

Haitian police receive proof that hostages are alive

Haitian police have received proof that 16 Americans and a Canadian abducted by a gang are alive, a police source said Thursday. The missionaries and family members were abducted October 16 while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti's most powerful crime gangs. "We have proof that all the hostages are alive," a source with the National Police told AFP without saying what kind of proof it was or when it was received. The police said negotiations with the kidnappers for the release of the hostages are under way and several FBI agents in Haiti are helping with the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSVN-TV

5 Cuban migrants in federal custody after coming ashore in Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Five Cuban migrants have been taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents after coming ashore in Key West. Authorities responded to a maritime smuggling event, early Tuesday morning. The migrants came ashore in a homemade raft. — Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
KEY WEST, FL
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
Vice

2 Tourists Killed as Cartels Creep Into Mexico’s Tulum Resort Area

A shootout at a popular outdoor restaurant in the trendy resort of Tulum that killed two foreign tourists and wounded three more ripped through the Caribbean town’s laid-back vibe and shocked many who’d considered the region an oasis immune to Mexico’s insecurity. But the October 20 killings revealed the dark...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

CNN

705K+
Followers
109K+
Post
571M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy