A rally against the new congressional district map for Arkansas that chops Little Rock in two and Pulaski County in three is planned for today at the Capitol. The supermajority Republican legislature passed the map earlier this month despite strong protests from Democrats, who pointed out that the new lines peel away communities of color from District 2 and dilutes their voices in districts that are more solidly red. Yesterday, Governor Hutchinson said he was concerned about racial splits in the new map, but wasn’t going to veto it.

