Europe

Austrians turn on ex-chancellor’s party after corruption claims

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) – Austrians have turned on the conservative Austrian People’s Party (OVP), the senior partner in their coalition government, after party leader Sebastian Kurz quit as chancellor over corruption allegations, according to a poll published on Sunday. Support for the conservative OVP has crashed from 34% to 26%...

