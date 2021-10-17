CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots vs. Cowboys 2021 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

By Isaiah Houde
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zgn4t_0cTr94kO00

The New England Patriots (2-3) will host the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) in Week 6.

Dallas, led by Dak Prescott, is one of the hottest teams in the NFL currently on both sides of the ball. Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliot, CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz are just a few of the weapons at Prescott’s disposal. On the other hand, the Patriots will be healthier than last week and they’ve allowed the fourth-least passing yards in the league.

Mac Jones will get his second real test against a tough opponent and he’ll continue to grow in primetime NFL moments. The Patriots won’t likely go out without a fight, but they will have their hands full.

Here’s how to watch:

Game information:

New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, Oct. 17, 4:25 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Live stream:

FuboTV (try it free).

Television channels:

CBS

WBZ-TV Channel 4

Broadcasters:

Jim Nantz (play-by-play)

Tony Romo (play-by-play)

Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Radio:

98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting odds (Per Tipico Sportsbook):

  • Money line: Cowboys -205 (bet $205 to win $100) Patriots +165 (bet $100 to win $165)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Cowboys -4.5, -105 (bet $105 to win $100) Patriots +4.5, -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 49.5, O: -108 (bet $108 to win $100) U: -112 (bet $112 to win $100)

Weather:

64 degrees

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Tracy Wolfson
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Jim Nantz
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s and Tyler Seguin’s girlfriends celebrate Cowboys win

There was a lot for Dak Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, to celebrate on Sunday. There was the Cowboys’ 44-20 win over the Giants a “five-year anniversary” with Tyler Seguin’s girlfriend, Kate Kirchof, and “victory shots” with her fellow WAGs. Buffett documented her reunion with pal Kirchof — who also resides...
NFL
On3.com

Mike McCarthy gives update on Dak Prescott injury

Mike McCarthy offered an update on quarterback Dak Prescott who suffered a calf injury in the Cowboys’ win over the Patriots. “You know Dak, he’s in there and he’s doing everything he can,” McCarthy said on DFW The Ticket. “We’ll just see how it goes. We’re optimistic for Minnesota.”. Prescott...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Tv Channel#American Football#The New England Patriots#Ma Live#Ats
On3.com

Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys' plans as the NFL trade deadline nears

The NFL trade deadline is now less than two weeks away. With the deadline looming, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has addressed his team’s plans regarding potential trade acquisitions. Jones says that the Cowboys are “open for business,” but that the numbers crunch could be a tough obstacle. “We’re open...
NFL
AL.com

Giants-Cowboys live stream (10/10): How to watch online, TV info, time

The NFL didn’t do Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott any favors sending the New York Giants to the $1.2 billion home of the Cowboys in Week 5. As a result, the setting Sunday, Oct. 10, will be a repeat almost a year to the day since the severe ankle injury that ended his 2020 season. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CowboyMaven

Former Patriots Star Ty Law Reviews Cowboys Win: 'Shameful'

FRISCO - "Shameful.''. That's the word being thrown around New England following the Dallas Cowboys' 35-29 OT win this past Sunday at Gillette Stadium. But it's a big-time former Patriots player who is using the word. And he's not targeting "America's Team.''. “I’m really upset about what’s going on,” former...
NFL
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys vs. Giants Week 5 (2021): Game time, TV schedule, how to watch, online streaming, radio

The Dallas Cowboys host a division rival, the New York Giants, on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have raced out to a 3-1 record in the 2021 season and are looking to put even more distance between themselves and the rest of the NFC East with a fourth consecutive win. The Giants got their first win of the season last week and are looking to build a little momentum.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys at Patriots Week 6 (2021): Game time, TV schedule, how to watch, online streaming, radio

After three games at home, the Dallas Cowboys hit the road and travel all the way up to Foxborough, MA, for a battle with the New England Patriots. In the past, the Cowboys have not fared well against the Patriots, having not won against them since 1996. That even pre-dates the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady era. Bill Belichick is still there, but Brady has moved on and the Patriots are significantly less formidable without him.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

39K+
Followers
82K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy