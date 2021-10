As of Monday, Hemet Unified School District’s Dashboard reports recently (last two weeks) confirmed cases of COVID at Idyllwild School as being seven students and two staff members, which is 2.93% of its combined student/staff population — while at Hemet High, 25 students and one staff member are reported as confirmed cases, which is 1.00% of its student/staff population. Both are considerable reductions from last week’s report, but Valle Vista Elementary is the only other HUSD school with more than 1% of its student/staff population at 1.27% — less than half of Idyllwild School’s figure. Hamilton High reports one student and one staff member as confirmed COVID cases, or 0.44% of its student/staff population.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO