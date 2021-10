GR10 does not seem a very promising name for history, but everything is a matter of asking. GR10 (the initials mean large randonnée; long distance) is the name of a very long path for walkers approved by the EU and that today takes from Portugal to Hungary through the axis of an ancient Roman road. "It was the main perpendicular route of the Vía de la Plata. The metals came to this junction from the north and from the south and diverted to the east to follow Rome. To the west, the walkway entered Lusitania and was bifurned in Two: On the one hand, came to Olissippal [Lisbon] and the other rose to Bracara Augusta [Braga] and Finistère, "explains Víctor Villarroel and Julio Andrés from Miranda del Castañar, Salamanca. "It was a rich area, the Romans had planted chestnut forests that were exploited for centuries. And the trade was very dynamic."

