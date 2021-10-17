CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In summary… WEKUFE [review]

By Mattias Karlsson
theblood-shed.com
 7 days ago

*Mostly spoiler-free, but I do discuss a few events. Wekufe is a story of corruption, moral and political degeneracy, and how stupid people get themselves killed. Sounds like my perfect movie actually, and that’s why I was...

www.theblood-shed.com

hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
worldofreel.com

‘Luzzu': A Neorealist Gem From Malta [Review]

Here’s another World Dramatic competition highlight from this past year’s Sundance Film Festival. A film filled with humanism, “Luzzu” (10.20.21) is directed by Alex Camilleri, who used his years of life experience with Maltese fishermen to not just make a movie about them, but to also cast these non-professionals as his actors.
WORLD
easyreadernews.com

“Arsène Lupin” – Sneaky fun [TELEVISION REVIEW]

“Lupin,” that mega hit on Netflix starring Omar Sy as a modern day thief and sleight of hand expert had its antecedents in dozens of plays and films, whether it’s the American films, one starring John Barrymore, another with Melvyn Douglas, or even earlier in the silent films with the gentleman thief as protagonist. This is not to mention the myriad French films starring such luminaries as Jean-Pierre Cassel and Romain Duris. The Japanese have produced almost as many Lupin-centered movies as the French! Now MHz Choice has added the French television series produced in 1971 called, aptly enough, “Arsène Lupin” to their vast repertoire of international television programs.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Is An Amiable, Charming Animated Robot Adventure With Only Some Minor Bugs [Review]

“Ron’s Gone Wrong,” a film first announced in 2017, is the debut feature from Locksmith Animation, a British animation company founded in 2014. With an animation team including veterans from Aardman and Pixar (amongst others) and animation provided by DNEG (Christopher Nolan’s go-to effects house, who recently worked on “Dune,” “F9” and “Godzilla vs. Kong”), Locksmith is an exciting new studio in a world dominated by heavy hitters and legacy players. Of course, what seemed somewhat outside of the mainstream in 2017 can change quickly, and “Ron’s Gone Wrong” went from being a Fox project (whose longstanding in-house animation studio Blue Sky Studios was quietly shuttered earlier this year) to a 20th Century Studios release following Disney’s acquisition of the studio. And an ever-shifting release date, partially due to the pandemic, meant that it is now the second animated feature in 2021 to be centered around robots run amok and the second to star “It” standout Jack Dylan Grazer in a mismatched, non-human buddy scenario. Even after all that, “Ron’s Gone Wrong” still manages to charm, thanks largely to the dazzling animation and esoteric choices.
MOVIES
easyreadernews.com

“Needle in a Timestack” – Sharp [MOVIE REVIEW]

“Happiness is the only thing more fleeting than time.” And so it is in the lives of Nick and Janine, soulmates in Oscar-winner John Ridley’s latest film “Needle in a Timestack.” Written and directed by Ridley, based on the short story by Robert Silverberg, our protagonists live in a near future that looks very much like today (or rather an upper middle class society filled with smart, professional, ethnically diverse individuals). Very much like the virtual reality games of today or the personal space travel offered by Bezos or Branson, time travel vacations are available to those with the means to pay for it. Figuratively speaking, vacationers are allowed to go back to a previous era or event where they can look but not touch. Any interference, intentional or not, can result in a blip in your own timeline or that of someone tangential to the past experience who may or may not be part of that person’s present. This results in a slight shift in the present and can be felt like a fleeting, barely perceptible earthquake.
MOVIES
easyreadernews.com

“Bergman Island” – Together alone [MOVIE REVIEW]

Mia Hansen-Løve likes ambiguity and in her new movie, “Bergman Island,” she has created a film that is as ambiguous as it is enigmatic. Chris, an actress, and partner Tony, a famous director, arrive on Fåro Island, the isolated site of Ingmar Bergman’s most famous films and his home for the last years of his life. The occasion is the annual summer festival and Tony, presenting his most recent film, is one of the honorees. Chris, missing their child, feels alone, isolated, and subsidiary.
MOVIES
easyreadernews.com

“Breathless” – Breathe in [MOVIE REVIEW]

“Breathless,” the iconic movie that helped jumpstart the New Wave film movement in the late 50s and early 60s, has been given a glorious 4K restoration that will actually leave you breathless. Eager to watch this film that I credit in launching my passion for the cinema (not to mention...
MOVIES
gstylemag.com

Fenix PD35 V3.0 is an EDC that Will Never Leave You in the Dark [Review]

There are certain items I would consider everyday carry (EDC) items. For me, it’s my phone, my keys, my wallet, a pocket knife, and a flashlight. Some of these are pretty much a given, like the keys, wallet, and phone, but the knife is there because it does come in handy in the oft chance I need to cut something and the flashlight for visibility when visibility is an issue. Sure technically I could use my phone and the LED light on it, but that light is very basic and not very bright. You need something like the Fenix PD35 V3.0 flashlight which is not only compact but also ridiculously bright.
ELECTRONICS
Hollywood News

‘For Roger’ review: Dir. Aaron Bartuska [Grimmfest 2021]

Prepare to feel all kinds of nostalgic feelings for both the early 2000s and Mini-DV tapes in For Roger, an unusual hybrid of mumblecore, indie drama, and found footage, with the added extra of a masked monster. Presenting a very different take on the concept of a horror film, For Roger is directed by newcomer Aaron Bartuska and proves them to be an intriguing new voice. It stars a cluster of Bartuska’s friends who also happen to have a passion for acting; the story unfolds within the confines of a creepy cabin in the woods. The cabin was the holiday location of choice for Roger (Michael Andrusiewicz) and his recently deceased girlfriend Clara (Jenna Gibilisco). Still mourning her loss, Roger decides to take one more trip to the old haunt. Armed with a collection of mini DV tapes and a camcorder, he holes up and watches tape after tape of their time away and takes a trip down memory lane. Watching the footage back, Roger is confronted by some stark realisations about his relationship, and then he discovers that their time alone was being observed by a sinister watcher (Nicholas Paparo). A watcher who may still be waiting for Roger.
MOVIES
Your EDM

ZHU Thrills With Back-To-Back Nights At The Greek Theater In LA [Event Review]

Since witnessing ZHU’s debut performance at HARD Summer in 2014, I’ve seen him seven subsequent times. Each time, whenever he’d make the decision to perform, there was always an intent to grow, to elevate, the performance. When he played at the Shrine in 2016, it was for the GENERATIONWHY album and the first tour he introduced his guitarist and saxophonist. By the time I saw him at Global Dance Festival in 2019, he’d done away with the veil and mystery of the project, his music able to speak for itself.
MUSIC
singletracks.com

Fit all the Beers in Stashers’ Modular Adventure Bags [Review]

Ooohhhh, doesn’t the word adventure make you want to go out and adventure? Me too. I came across Stashers Modular Adventures Bag via a targeted Instagram ad; you know, one for those of us who are interested in mountain biking related content. Interesting, given the fact that I have never once bikepacked or searched for gear bags on Instagram or through the Google machine. However, the floral pattern of the bag in this ad really caught my eye, so I clicked and scrolled through the multiple pictures of people biking and participating in other outdoor activities with Stashers in tow. I thought, “Wow, a bag that has an integrated cooler system that I can use on my bike, or a hike, on my raft, or a kayak, or simply take to the park with some snacks and a cool beverage; this is something I might need.”
SHOPPING
gstylemag.com

InfinityLab | Merging Style & Sustainability in its Power Accessories [Review]

Last month in a surprise announcement, Harman showed us they were getting into the mobile power accessories business with a brand called InfinityLab. But what makes it different from others that have come and gone is they are taking a fast approach on sustainability on everything evolving the products from the build all the way down to the box.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Truth Be Told builds toward shocking season finale [Apple TV+ review]

The second season of Apple TV+’s first crime series is drawing to a gripping close. This week Truth Be Told, podcaster Poppy Parnell’s cause grows in righteousness even as the noose tightens around her childhood friend Micah Keith. The little show that could soldiers on, propelled by the searing charisma...
TV SERIES
Cult of Mac

Foundation flourishes with battles big and small [Apple TV+ review]

Apple TV+’s big, shiny space show hits its first set-piece battle this week, but more exciting things are happening in solitude. Foundation hits its stride — and the direction its drama takes proves confident and exciting. Can the sci-fi show based on Isaac Asimov’s classic continue its upward trajectory toward...
TV SERIES
hackernoon.com

Code Review: It's Bad, Expensive, and Ineffective [in most cases]

In this post, I will try to investigate the rationality of “blocking mode CR” — a CR where code is not deployed until reviewed. CR used to find defects is usually stated as “find defects’ find-and-fix cycle’s find and fix cycle was extremely long and expensive. My hypothesis is that this using a tool that is not effective was due to the unprecedented growth the industry witnessed: companies grew fast, developers got promoted to managerial roles with almost no training so that rational sociotechnical systems and processes design was almost a “no-clue”
CODING & PROGRAMMING
International Business Times

'Tokyo Revengers' 228 Release Date, Raw Scans, Summary And More [Spoilers]

The latest chapter of Ken Wakui's "Tokyo Revengers" took readers down memory lane as it told the backstory of the top dog of Rokuhara Tandai, South Terano. Following the cliffhanger panel where readers saw Benkei and Wakasa coming at South, the latest chapter offered more details about South Terano. The newest manga installment started with South and his life in the Flavelas and later in Japan.
COMICS
easyreadernews.com

“Hostages” – Captivating [TELEVISION REVIEW]

As I began to watch this crack Israeli series I had a sense of déja vu. Briefly, Dr. Yael Danon, reputedly one of the most proficient surgeons in the country, has been chosen to perform a fairly routine procedure on the Prime Minister. Returning home to her husband Eyal, son Assaf, and daughter Noa, she discovers that all are being held captive at gunpoint. Unnamed forces have hired this disparate band of well-trained criminals to make sure that Yael does their bidding. Their bidding? Make sure the Prime Minister does not survive his surgery. If she doesn’t do as they wish, the family will die.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Resident Evil 4 [VR] - Review

After 15 hours of outmaneuvering infected villagers in VR, I have a newfound appreciation for Resident Evil 4. While the original version was my gateway into the Resident Evil series nearly 16 years ago, the moment I booted up this remake on my Oculus Quest 2, I knew Armature Studios had created something special. Resident Evil 4 was already an excellent game, but experiencing it in VR recaptured that feeling of playing it for the very first time.
VIDEO GAMES

