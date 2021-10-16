CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10/16/21 "Get Moving Duke" Rally Takes Over Pedestrian Bridge, Rahul Durai

By Sara White
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZxtCo_0cTr3geX00

Rahul Durai calls Duke Energy to action in the battle against the climate crisis.

"Get Moving Duke" Rally Takes Over Pedestrian Bridge

The Sierra Club hosted a rally on the John T. Myers Pedestrian Bridge Saturday morning to protest Duke Energy's continued use of coal plants. The Sierra Club is a environmental organization that hosts rallies and distributes petitions for their cause. Saturday's rally featured State Representative Chris Campbell as well as West Lafayette city councilor Kathy Parker among other speakers. Attendees could sign a petition for Duke Energy to move toward renewable energy.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

