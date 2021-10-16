CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Interview with Joe Masache of Team Godfather

By Elizabeth Vojtisek
The Exponent
The Exponent
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aIr8I_0cTr3MC700

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Godfather
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer's fans plead with her following update on her show

Lara Spencer got a mixed reaction from her social media followers when she shared what she thought was exciting news. The popular Good Morning America host took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself filming, Everything But the House, but her fans were let down when they thought she was shooting something else.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Welcomes Fat Trel Home After Prison Release

Fat Trel's legal issues have certainly played a role in why he hasn't released much music in the past few years. The rapper was convicted in 2020 for possession of a ghost gun -- a firearm that lacks serial numbers. The rapper was hit with a two-and-a-half-year sentence and was ultimately released from prison earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth mark bittersweet occasion during date night with a difference

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth enjoyed a special kind of date night over the weekend while out in Manhattan – and it was bittersweet. On Sunday, Ali took to Instagram to share a series of photos from their Saturday night out at the Michael J Fox gala, which was marking 20 years of its foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease, which the actor suffers from.
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

Snoop Dogg sends encouraging message to Dr. Dre as he battles divorce and loss

Dr. Dre has been dealing with a few personal issues lately including his pending divorce from his estranged wife Nicole Young and the recent passing of his grandmother. Snoop Dogg, who turned 50 last week, sent some encouraging words to his former mentor and the man who established his career. Dre shared the heartfelt sentiments.
INGLEWOOD, CA
realitytitbit.com

Alaskan Bush People star Gabe Brown's net worth explored

After launching in 2014, Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People is back in 2021 with a thirteenth season. Season 13 kicked off on September 19th, 2021. The Brown family, at the centre of the show, have experienced many ups and downs over the years, but season 13 was a particularly different show for them as they had to film without their late father, Billy.
TRAVEL
Black Enterprise

Viola Davis To Fans ‘I Know Y’all Talk About Me Walking In My Heels,’ And ‘HTGAWM’ Fans Went Up For Annalise Keating’s Walk

Not only is How To Get Away With Murder’s Viola Davis talented, but she also has a sense of humor to boot. In the popular series, her character, Annalise Keating, was a beast in the courtroom. It wasn’t only her legal prowess that the show’s viewers loved– Keating’s walk in heels left viewers talking and laughing as well. Viola let fans know that she was aware of how popular her strut was.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

James Michael Tyler: Friends actor dies aged 59

US actor James Michael Tyler, who most famously starred as Gunther in the TV sitcom Friends, has died aged 59. "Tyler passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday morning," a statement from his manager said. "If you met him once you made a friend for life,"...
CELEBRITIES
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy