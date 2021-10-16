Interview with Joe Masache of Team Godfather

View more in
Nia Long Explains Why She Needs to 'Call Will Smith' About 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' (Exclusive)
Nia Long was a star on the rise when she appeared in the hit NBC series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and now she has something to say to the star of the show, Will Smith. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Long who was asked about her time on the show and watching the reunion special, which aired on HBO Max in November 2020.
TVOvermind
Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?
During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
Hello Magazine
Elton John gives heartbreaking health update as he talks alcoholism
Elton John was forced to postpone his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour until 2023 after a fall on his hip that requires surgery, and in a new interview the star has opened up about how he came to the decision. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, he explained: "I'm a...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech
50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
Hello Magazine
Lara Spencer's fans plead with her following update on her show
Lara Spencer got a mixed reaction from her social media followers when she shared what she thought was exciting news. The popular Good Morning America host took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself filming, Everything But the House, but her fans were let down when they thought she was shooting something else.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking
It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
I'm a prop master who handles weapons on movie and TV sets. Being close to a prop gun is very dangerous, but I've never been afraid to do my job.
Lucien Charles worked on hits like "FBI: Most Wanted" and says he's never experienced anything as tragic as what happened Thursday on the "Rust" set.
Teyana Taylor Is ‘Too Secure’ to Be Jealous of Iman Shumpert’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Daniella
No jealousy here. Teyana Taylor exclusively told Us Weekly that she’s not worried about husband Iman Shumpert‘s chemistry with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Daniella Karagach. “I’m too secure in my s–t to be worrying about that,” Taylor, 30, told Us on Saturday, October 23, while at Mohegan Sun’s...
hotnewhiphop.com
Rick Ross Welcomes Fat Trel Home After Prison Release
Fat Trel's legal issues have certainly played a role in why he hasn't released much music in the past few years. The rapper was convicted in 2020 for possession of a ghost gun -- a firearm that lacks serial numbers. The rapper was hit with a two-and-a-half-year sentence and was ultimately released from prison earlier this month.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Forced to Cancel Upcoming Event Due to ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’
According to a recent social media post, “Blue Bloods” star Steve Schirripa has called off an upcoming event. The 64-year-old actor shared the disappointing news on Saturday, Oct. 23. Here’s what the former star of “The Sopranos” had to say: “Do (sic) to unforeseen circumstances the event in Port Washington...
Hello Magazine
George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth mark bittersweet occasion during date night with a difference
George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth enjoyed a special kind of date night over the weekend while out in Manhattan – and it was bittersweet. On Sunday, Ali took to Instagram to share a series of photos from their Saturday night out at the Michael J Fox gala, which was marking 20 years of its foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease, which the actor suffers from.
blavity.com
Mom of TikTok Star Jalaiah Harmon Says Her Daughter Hasn't Received Due Recognition
At just 14 years old, dancer Jalaiah Harmon created one of the most viral dances of all time — the "Renegade." But white creators like Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae were often credited for the dance. Now, Harmon and her mother are speaking out in a new docuseries. This four-part...
Hello Magazine
Bruno Tonioli shares glimpse inside LA home as he makes exciting announcement
Bruno Tonioli has a legion of fans both sides of the pond and has been missed on Strictly Come Dancing in the UK this year. However, on Thursday, the TV star made a virtual appearance from his living room on BBC One's The One Show, where he announced some exciting news.
rollingout.com
Snoop Dogg sends encouraging message to Dr. Dre as he battles divorce and loss
Dr. Dre has been dealing with a few personal issues lately including his pending divorce from his estranged wife Nicole Young and the recent passing of his grandmother. Snoop Dogg, who turned 50 last week, sent some encouraging words to his former mentor and the man who established his career. Dre shared the heartfelt sentiments.
Hello Magazine
Salma Hayek looks gorgeous with edgy blond hairstyle in must-see photo
Salma Hayek is renowned for her long brunette hair which she typically styles in loose waves. But in a gorgeous new Instagram post, the Frida actress looked completely different with a bold 'do. The mom-of-one's hair was worn straight with a platinum blond streak. The image was a throwback picture,...
realitytitbit.com
Alaskan Bush People star Gabe Brown's net worth explored
After launching in 2014, Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People is back in 2021 with a thirteenth season. Season 13 kicked off on September 19th, 2021. The Brown family, at the centre of the show, have experienced many ups and downs over the years, but season 13 was a particularly different show for them as they had to film without their late father, Billy.
ramascreen.com
Interview: Disney+ "JUST BEYOND" Stars, Lexi Underwood & Cedric Joe, Talk Their Memorable Episodes
In the anticipation of the new anthology series “Just Beyond” which premieres Wednesday, October 13th on Disney+, I recently had the opportunity to interview the stars of this new show, Lexi Underwood ("Little Fires Everywhere") and Cedric Joe ("Space Jam: A New Legacy") at the virtual junket. Inspired by the...
Black Enterprise
Viola Davis To Fans ‘I Know Y’all Talk About Me Walking In My Heels,’ And ‘HTGAWM’ Fans Went Up For Annalise Keating’s Walk
Not only is How To Get Away With Murder’s Viola Davis talented, but she also has a sense of humor to boot. In the popular series, her character, Annalise Keating, was a beast in the courtroom. It wasn’t only her legal prowess that the show’s viewers loved– Keating’s walk in heels left viewers talking and laughing as well. Viola let fans know that she was aware of how popular her strut was.
BBC
James Michael Tyler: Friends actor dies aged 59
US actor James Michael Tyler, who most famously starred as Gunther in the TV sitcom Friends, has died aged 59. "Tyler passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday morning," a statement from his manager said. "If you met him once you made a friend for life,"...
