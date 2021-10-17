Pope condemns attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and Britain, following Amess stabbing

The leader of a Haitian gang has threatened to kill a group of kidnapped US missionaries if his ransom demands are not met.Wilson Joseph, who runs the 400 Mawozo gang that police say is holding 17 members of the missionary group, made the violent threat in a new video released on social media.“I swear by thunder that if I don’t get what I’m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,” he said, according to The Associated Press.The gang has demanded $1m per person after it abducted 16 Americans and one Canadian, including five...

