CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pope condemns attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and Britain, following Amess stabbing

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Sunday condemned recent attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Afghanistan hurtling towards collapse, Sweden and Pakistan say

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Afghanistan will shortly collapse into chaos unless the international community acts rapidly, Swedish and Pakistani ministers warned on Saturday. Afghanistan plunged into crisis after the hardline Islamist Taliban movement drove out the Western-backed government in August triggering the abrupt end of billions of dollars in assistance to its aid-dependent economy.
POLITICS
AFP

Seven killed in Bangladesh Rohingya camp attack

Gunmen killed at least seven people and wounded 20 in an assault Friday on an Islamic seminary in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, heightening tensions in the settlements after the recent shooting of a community leader. A serious tension lingers within the camps since Ullah's murder," Kyaw Min, a leader of Ullah's Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), told AFP in a recent interview.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Birmingham Star

India strongly condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz: MEA

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): India strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Shia Mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan in which more than 100 people lost lives and several others injured, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release on Monday. "We extend our condolences and sympathies...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
AFP

Deadly clashes as banned Pakistan party continues protest

A radical Islamist party on Saturday said seven of its supporters have died in clashes with authorities in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore after two police officers were killed in the unrest. Police in Lahore would not comment on the claim, but on Friday night said two of its officers had died.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Reuters
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Norway: Bow-and-arrow attack victims likely stabbed to death

HELSINKI (AP) — Norwegian police say the Danish man suspected of killing five people and injuring three others in an attack last week also used “stabbing weapons” along with a bow and arrow to kill his victims. Police inspector Per Thomas Omholt said it was likely the 37-year-old suspect, identified...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

British MP David Amess Dies After Stabbing Attack

Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed in a church at a meeting with local constituents. Amess, the MP for Southend West in Essex, was attacked on Friday at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea. He was treated by emergency services but died at the scene. “He was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Erdogan threatens to expel 10 Western envoys

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday threatened to expel the US, German and eight other Western ambassadors after they issued a rare joint statement in support of a jailed civil society leader. Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala, 64, has been in jail without a conviction since 2017, becoming a symbol of what critics see as Erdogan's growing intolerance of dissent. The 10 ambassadors issued a highly unusual joint statement on Monday -- distributed widely on their Turkish social media accounts -- saying Kavala's continued detention "cast a shadow" over Turkey. "I told our foreign minister that we cannot have the luxury of hosting them in our country," Erdogan told reporters in comments published by Turkish media.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
The Independent

Haiti gang leader threatens to kill kidnapped US missionaries if demands not met

The leader of a Haitian gang has threatened to kill a group of kidnapped US missionaries if his ransom demands are not met.Wilson Joseph, who runs the 400 Mawozo gang that police say is holding 17 members of the missionary group, made the violent threat in a new video released on social media.“I swear by thunder that if I don’t get what I’m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,” he said, according to The Associated Press.The gang has demanded $1m per person after it abducted 16 Americans and one Canadian, including five...
PUBLIC SAFETY
104.1 WIKY

Banned Pakistani Islamists demanding leader’s release clash with police

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – Police on Friday fired teargas to disperse thousands of activists from a banned Pakistani Islamist group who rallied to demand the release of its leader and the expulsion of the French ambassador over cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed. Thousands of Islamists from Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Russia puts torture video whistleblower on wanted list

Russia on Saturday placed a former prison inmate who leaked harrowing videos of rape and torture inside a Russian prison on a wanted list.  - 'Serious mistakes' - Russia's vast prison system has long been an arena of torture and sexual violence inflicted on inmates, monitors say, but the videos have cast new light on such abuses.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

Syria says it executed 24 for igniting deadly wildfires

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria has executed 24 people after convicting them on terrorism charges for igniting last year’s devastating wildfires, leaving three people dead and burning thousands of hectares (acres) of forests, the Justice Ministry said Thursday. The publicized executions of a large group of people are rare in war-torn Syria, where a decade-old […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
104.1 WIKY

Turkey’s Erdogan orders 10 ambassadors declared ‘persona non grata’

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he had ordered the foreign ministry to declare 10 ambassadors — including from the United States, Germany and France — ‘persona non grata’ for calling for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. The foreign ministry summoned the ambassadors on Tuesday...
WORLD
abc27 News

Biden to meet Pope Francis amid some rifts with US bishops

There’s an intriguing subplot to President Joe Biden’s upcoming meeting with Pope Francis. The world’s two most prominent Roman Catholics will be celebrating a shared outlook on church teaching and vital social issues even as Biden faces unwavering opposition from many U.S. Catholic bishops over his stances on abortion and LGBTQ rights. Less than three weeks after Biden’s […]
RELIGION
104.1 WIKY

Britain reports highest weekly COVID-19 cases since July

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 since July over the past week, government figures showed on Saturday, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson played down the prospect of a return to lockdown. Some 333,465 people in Britain tested positive for COVID-19 over...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy