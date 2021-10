There have been a plethora of elite pass catching Tight Ends in the history of the NFL. Zach Ertz has developed into one of the best Tight Ends since he entered the NFL in 2013 and leads all Eagles Tight Ends in a variety of categories. Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday but his legacy is secure as the greatest Eagles Tight End in the Super Bowl Era due to his consistent pass catching volume and abundance of impressive records.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO