CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

‘A need to go further’: Labour warns government against complacency over vaccine rollout

By Samuel Lovett
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01c15N_0cTr0glA00

Labour has written to health secretary Sajid Javid to express concern over the current state of England’s Covid vaccination programme and call upon the government “to go further” in accelerating the rollout of doses among children, young people and pregnant women.

In a letter shared with The Independent , Jon Ashworth , the shadow health secretary, said “this is no time for ministers to be complacent” over what has been achieved and warned “it is clear that the job of protecting the public is not yet done”, with infection rates once again returning to the peak seen at the height of the second wave.

Nearly 50 local authorities across England – from London to Liverpool to Leicester – have offered a single dose to just over half of all 18 to 29-year-olds in their area, according to data up to 30 September. In total, 2,035,320 people from this age group have yet to receive a first jab.

In other parts of the country, primarily in the capital, up to 30 per cent of adults aged 50 and over were unvaccinated by the end of last month, with stark disparities in coverage and infection rates between different ethnicity groups.

Findings from Imperial College London’s React study, published earlier this week, showed that national cases are almost twice as high among people of Black ethnicity (1.41 per cent) versus those of white ethnicity (0.78 per cent).

The rollout of doses among young children is similarly continuing to lag. Up to 13 October, around 13 per cent of 12 to 15-year-olds had been vaccinated, compared to more than 40 per cent of this age group in Scotland.

This comes during surging case rates in secondary schools pupils, one in 12 of whom were infected in the week ending 9 October, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

“At the current rate of rollout in schools it will take months for all adolescents to be vaccinated,” said Mr Ashworth in his letter to the health secretary. “Can you explain why this programme is running so slowly?”

He also accused his counterpart of failing to address “confusion and misinformation” around the vaccination of pregnant women, who have been slower to get jabbed than other groups.

The consequences of this hesitancy were laid bare in new data released by the NHS earlier this week, showing that nearly 20 per cent of the most critically ill Covid patients in hospital are unvaccinated pregnant women.

“We need to have a robust public health communication strategy in place, focused on vulnerable groups including mothers to be, to tackle dangerous misinformation,” Mr Ashworth wrote. “Can you assure MPs that pregnant women have not been forgotten about?”

Research shows that there is no heightened risk from vaccination to pregnant women and their babies.

The slow vaccine uptake among 18 to 29-year-olds is most acute in Birmingham and the London boroughs of Waltham Forest, Camden and Barking and Dagenham, where half of this cohort were unvaccinated up to 30 September. Other local authorities with coverage rates under 60 per cent include Liverpool, Peterborough, Manchester and Nottingham.

“Such low coverage rates amongst those under 30 are simply not good enough,” the shadow health secretary said.

Health officials are particularly concerned over the lack of vaccine coverage in pockets of the over-50s population, which is more vulnerable to severe disease and hospitalisation than younger cohorts.

Up to 30 September, more than 25 per cent of peopled aged 50 and over hadn’t come forward for a first dose in Westminster, Lambeth, and Hammersmith and Fulham. Outside of the capital, this figure stands at 19 per cent in Manchester, 16 per cent in Birmingham and 15 per cent in Oxford.

Evelyn Akoto, the council lead for health and wellbeing in Southwark, where 73 per cent of over-50s have been fully vaccinated, said it was “not a surprise” that uptake has been lower in the borough compared to other areas of England.

“We know that among some of our communities, especially our Black and ethnic minority communities, there’s an ongoing lack of trust in the establishment and fearfulness of vaccine programmes that predates Covid,” she said. “The concerns are complex, and they vary by ethnicity.”

She said highly diverse communities in the borough, such as Peckham, have been targeted by anti-vaxxers who have attempted to distribute misinformation among ethnic minority groups.

While 88 per cent of white people in Southwark have had two doses, just 58 per cent of Black Caribbean people are fully vaccinated, said Ms Akoto, adding that the council has been holding meetings with different communities, faith leaders and age groups to encourage uptake. Volunteers have also visited more 7,000 households in the borough to promote the vaccines.

The Runnymede Trust, a race equality think tank, said lingering distrust towards the vaccine programme among ethnicity minority groups was linked to “alienation brought on by historic policy failures, such as stop and search.”

Chief executive Dr Halima Begum added: “Access to the vaccine is presumed as a given. But what people don’t see is that unequal access to health services have led to less take-up of health services in deprived communities and areas across the UK.”

Labour also raised questions of the UK’s flu vaccine supply after the delivery of doses were hit by supplies last month due to the ongoing shortage of lorry drivers. “Can you give a cast-iron guarantee today that adequate supplies are in place, and outline your strategy to ensure supply-chain disruption does not delay the rollout?” Mr Ashworth asked.

Concluding his letter, he wrote: “I urge you to take action now and do everything possible to drive up vaccination rates across all groups and in all areas, to ensure nobody is left behind in the fight against these viruses”.

A government spokesperson said: “Our vaccination programme continues to be a phenomenal success, with almost 80 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the UK double jabbed – and we are doing everything we can to keep encouraging more people to come forward.”

“Vaccines save lives and not only is our booster programme under way with three million third doses given in England alone, but our largest ever flu campaign has also launched as we seek to protect as many people as possible this winter.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Covid news - live: Get ready for plan B now, scientists urge as hospital admissions in England at 8-month high

Start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic coronavirus measures, scientists on the Sage committee have told ministers – arguing that vaccine passports, home-working guidance and masks would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” in the future.As newly-published minutes from a meeting of the group last week revealed the scientists’ warning, politicians and health leaders across the country told The Independent that the government should act immediately in introducing its “Plan B” to prevent the NHS being further overwhelmed, with one urging Boris Johnson to “act now, rather than later”.It came as official figures showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid Plan B: Prepare to bring in measures now, Sage advisers warn government

Senior scientific advisers to the government have told ministers to start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic Covid measures amid rising infections and hospitalisation rates, as local councils and authorities urged Downing Street to “act now, rather than later”.The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said, in a meeting last week, the reintroduction of mask-wearing, working from home guidance and vaccine certification – key components to the government’s ‘plan B’ – would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” further down the road.In minutes published on Friday, Sage said that advice to work from home is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Enforce Plan B immediately or risk winter crisis, NHS boss warns ministers

The NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor has urged the Government to come up with a ‘Plan C’ too, as coronavirus cases climb. Ministers must immediately enforce “Plan B” coronavirus restrictions or “risk stumbling into a winter crisis”, an NHS leader has warned. Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Matthew Taylor, chief...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
The Independent

‘Tsunami of unmet need’: Care watchdog contradicts government with dire NHS warning

England’s NHS and care services face a “tsunami of unmet need”, the health watchdog has warned, despite ministers insisting that hospitals are coping with the huge surge in demand.The alarm was raised as the number of daily coronavirus infections hit 50,000 for the first time since the end of lockdown and fears the NHS is heading into a serious winter crisis.The Care Quality Commission’s chief executive, Ian Trenholm, said NHS and care staff “cannot be expected to work any harder than they already are if we’re to get safely through this winter”.“What we’re seeing is many services are at capacity,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Booster vaccines rollout ‘too slow’

The Government's booster vaccines programme is moving too slowly to protect the most vulnerable, experts warned as figures show that fewer than half of those eligible have received the jab. Estimates seen by The Telegraph show that 22 million people will be ready for their third dose by mid-December, yet...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Elderly 'are too slow to get their booster jabs': NHS boss blames complacency among older patients for slow rollout of Covid vaccine refresher

Complacency among older patients is to blame for the slow Covid booster rollout, the head of the NHS said yesterday. Amanda Pritchard insisted there was ‘no delay in sending out invitations’ and that nearly two million over-50s will be invited this week. She added: ‘Whilst it’s great that people are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Volunteers#Race#Public Health England#Labour#Covid#Imperial College London
The Independent

Net zero: Boris Johnson urged to go ‘further and faster’ after publication of ‘over-cautious’ climate plan

Boris Johnson is being urged to go “further and faster” on climate change, after the publication of the government’s long-awaited strategy for reaching net zero emissions fell short of environmentalist hopes for a step-change in curbing greenhouse gases.While proposals to replace polluting gas boilers, support the switch to electric cars and plant millions of trees were welcomed, campaigners warned the package was over-cautious, with one expert saying it was more in tune with limiting global warming to 2.5-3 degrees Celsius, rather than the 1.5 degree maximum which is the goal of next month’s crucial UN COP26 summit in Glasgow.Labour...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Labour accuses Government of ‘tinkering around the edges’ with health app

The opposition called for the £20 a week Universal Credit uplift to be brought back as ‘tackling obesity is about tackling poverty’. The Government has been accused of “tinkering around the edges” with its plans for an app to reward people for eating better and exercising more. Labour also said...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Rishi Sunak says booster jabs will prevent another lockdown as he defies health experts warning NHS could be overwhelmed - while vaccine chief returns to speed up rollout

Rishi Sunak has said booster Covid-19 vaccines will prevent another lockdown as he defied health experts who warned the NHS could be overwhelmed this winter. The Chancellor said the jabs will remain the government's 'first line of defence' in controlling the virus and stopping the NHS from becoming overwhelmed by the virus this winter.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

Migrant NHS workers must be given right to remain ahead of ‘looming winter crisis’, MPs say

Ministers are being urged to grant migrant NHS workers the indefinite right to remain as the health service braces for what could be one of the most difficult winters it has ever faced.Cross-party MPs, along with medical bodies including the British Medical Association (BMA), have backed calls to change the law so that foreign health and social care staff are given the right to stay in the UK in honour of their commitment during the pandemic.Liberal Democrat Christine Jardine, who is pushing the second reading of a private members’ bill that would make this happen, warned that failing to provide...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Labour muddle over support for Covid ‘plan B’ as Keir Starmer contradicts health spokesperson

Labour’s Covid policy was plunged into confusion when it appeared to back an immediate move to tougher ‘plan B’ restrictions – before Sir Keir Starmer said it was the “wrong” question.Jonathan Ashworth, the party’s shadow health secretary, suggested the party’s stance had shifted when he told an interviewer: “We are in favour of plan B.”Mr Ashworth said that Labour had “never had a problem” with vaccine passports to enter crowded venues – a key plank of plan B – and had always backed the reintroduction of compulsory mask-wearing in those settings.But minutes later, his leader sent out a very different...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid: Vaccines mean no more lockdowns or ‘economic restrictions,’ Sunak says

The UK’s Covid booster rollout will prevent “significant economic restrictions” being reinstated in the UK, Rishi Sunak has insisted, despite growing concern about rising infection rates as winter approaches.The chancellor said the country was “in a very different place to where we were a year ago” and would not need another lockdown even though he admitted the coming months would be “challenging”.His comments came as Downing Street drafted back in the former head of England’s coronavirus vaccine delivery drive in a bid to speed up the booster jab rollout.Dr Emily Lawson was seconded to No 10’s delivery unit – a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Breaking point: Inside the NHS’s looming crisis

The NHS faces its hardest winter yet as soaring coronavirus cases combine with a surge in A&E demand and a health service brought to its knees by 18 months of unrelenting pandemic pressure.While ministers including health secretary Sajid Javid have claimed the Covid resurgence has not put unsustainable pressure on the NHS, doctors, nurses and health officials from across the country have told The Independent the mounting crises on several fronts mean the health service is facing a very real catastrophe.With daily coronavirus infections at 50,000 and the number of patients admitted to hospitals each day close to 1,000, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccines are the way through winter, Boris Johnson insists amid warning NHS is approaching ‘tipping point’

Britons are once again being urged to take up Covid jabs and get their booster when called, with Boris Johnson insisting it is this that will guide the country “through the winter”.The prime minister’s repeated call for people to get vaccinated comes as he continued to fight mounting pressure to enforce so-called Plan B restrictions despite a warning from doctors and nurses that the NHS is not far from a tipping point. The tighter measures would include working-from-home guidance and the mandatory use of face masks. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, said this week new cases could reach 100,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New rule comes in for holidaymakers to use lateral flow tests instead of PCR

Holidaymakers arriving back in England from non-red list countries can use a lateral flow test rather than the more expensive PCR version from today. In what the government is hailing a “huge boost” for the travel industry, from 4am on Sunday people can now use a lateral flow test on or before day two of their return.Lateral flow tests for international travel must be purchased from a private provider as NHS Test and Trace lateral flow tests cannot be used for international travel.Bookings for lateral flow tests opened on Friday and can be purchased through the private providers listed on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scientists urge UK to prep rapid return of COVID measures

The British government’s scientific advisers urged the government on Friday to ensure coronavirus restrictions can be introduced rapidly, as the rate of new infections continues to grow.Britain has recorded an average of 47,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day in the past week, up 18% from the week before, according to figures released on Friday. There was an average of 135 deaths a day, a 16% rise from the previous week. Britain has recorded more than 139,000 coronavirus deaths during the pandemic, the highest toll in Europe after Russia Many scientists are urging the government to reintroduce some of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

302K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy